The Tale of al-Barrāq Son of Raw.hān and Laylā the Chaste

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 23 giugno 2020

Marlé Hammond, Professor of History, SOAS University of London

Marlé Hammond is currently Senior Lecturer in Arabic Popular Literature and Culture at SOAS University of London, where she has taught courses on Arabic literature and Middle Eastern Cinema. Previously she was British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow (2007-2010) and St. John’s College Research Centre Fellow (2002-2006) at Oxford University. She was raised in Albany, New York, and studied under Pierre Cachia, George Saliba and Magda Al-Nowaihi at Columbia University in New York City. From June 1990 to June 1991, she was a Center for Arabic Study Abroad Fellow at the American University in Cairo. She now resides in Oxford with her husband and two teenage children.