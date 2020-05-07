THE SYNERGISTIC INFLUENCE OF POLYETHYLENEIMINE-GRAFTED GRAPHENE OXIDE AND IODIDE FOR THE PROTECTION OF STEEL IN ACIDIZING CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17739-17751

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00864H, Paper

Open Access Open Access

K. R. Ansari, Dheeraj Singh Chauhan, M. A. Quraishi, A. Y. Adesina, Tawfik A. Saleh

Herein, graphene oxide (GO) was chemically functionalized with polyethyleneimine (PEI) in a single step to obtain PEI-GO, which was characterized via FTIR spectroscopy, SEM, and TEM.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/x4Wn47u2n6M/D0RA00864H