THE SYNERGISTIC INFLUENCE OF POLYETHYLENEIMINE-GRAFTED GRAPHENE OXIDE AND IODIDE FOR THE PROTECTION OF STEEL IN ACIDIZING CONDITIONS

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17739-17751
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00864H, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
K. R. Ansari, Dheeraj Singh Chauhan, M. A. Quraishi, A. Y. Adesina, Tawfik A. Saleh
Herein, graphene oxide (GO) was chemically functionalized with polyethyleneimine (PEI) in a single step to obtain PEI-GO, which was characterized via FTIR spectroscopy, SEM, and TEM.
Herein, graphene oxide (GO) was chemically functionalized with polyethyleneimine (PEI) in a single step to obtain PEI-GO, which was characterized via FTIR spectroscopy, SEM, and TEM.
