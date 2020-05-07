giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

ARGENTINA: PER I “CURAS VILLEROS’ LA PANDEMIA STA COLPENDO DURAMENTE I QUARTIERI…

GIUSTIZIA, CENTRODESTRA PRESENTA MOZIONE DI SFIDUCIA AL MINISTRO BONAFEDE

RINVIATE LE BEATIFICAZIONI PREVISTE PER MAGGIO E GIUGNO

ASVIS: L’EUROPA ESCA PIù FORTE DALLA CRISI, NON CONTA SOLO IL PIL

FASE2, RENZI: SOVIETIZZARE ITALIA? NO, GRAZIE

REGOLARIZZAZIONE IMMIGRATI, CRIMI: SOLUZIONE NON È’ QUESTA

COMUNICATO: SPORT E COVID 19, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA CON IL MINISTRO…

I VESCOVI COREANI: AGIRE ORA PER CONTRASTARE I DANNI ALL’AMBIENTE

DECRETO-LEGGE GIOCHI OLIMPICI E PARALIMPICI INVERNALI MILANO CORTINA 2026: DICHIARAZIONI DI VOTO…

GOVERNO, ZINGARETTI: UNA SOLA MAGGIORANZA, NO ALTERNATIVE,

Agenparl

THE SYNERGISTIC INFLUENCE OF POLYETHYLENEIMINE-GRAFTED GRAPHENE OXIDE AND IODIDE FOR THE PROTECTION OF STEEL IN ACIDIZING CONDITIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17739-17751
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00864H, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
K. R. Ansari, Dheeraj Singh Chauhan, M. A. Quraishi, A. Y. Adesina, Tawfik A. Saleh
Herein, graphene oxide (GO) was chemically functionalized with polyethyleneimine (PEI) in a single step to obtain PEI-GO, which was characterized via FTIR spectroscopy, SEM, and TEM.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/x4Wn47u2n6M/D0RA00864H

Post collegati

KEINE NACHTEILE BEIM ELTERNGELDBEZUG IN CORONA-ZEITEN

Redazione

THE SYNERGISTIC INFLUENCE OF POLYETHYLENEIMINE-GRAFTED GRAPHENE OXIDE AND IODIDE FOR THE PROTECTION OF STEEL IN ACIDIZING CONDITIONS

Redazione

POSITION-LOCKING OF VOLATILE REACTION PRODUCTS BY ATMOSPHERE AND CAPPING LAYERS SLOWS DOWN PHOTODECOMPOSITION OF METHYLAMMONIUM LEAD TRIIODIDE PEROVSKITE

Redazione

BOOSTING PERFORMANCES OF TRIBOELECTRIC NANOGENERATORS BY OPTIMIZING DIELECTRIC PROPERTIES AND THICKNESS OF ELECTRIFICATION LAYER

Redazione

ONE-POT OXIME LIGATION FROM PEPTIDES BEARING THIAZOLIDINE AND AMINOOXYACETYL GROUPS

Redazione

LUMINESCENT ORGANIC DYES CONTAINING A PHENANTHRO[9,10-D]IMIDAZOLE CORE AND [IR(N^C)(N^N)]+ COMPLEXES BASED ON THE CYCLOMETALATING AND DIIMINE LIGANDS OF THIS TYPE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More