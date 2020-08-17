THE SWEENEY SISTERS :A NOVEL

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 17 agosto 2020 “Maggie, Eliza, and Tricia Sweeney grew up as a happy threesome in the idyllic seaside town of Southport, Connecticut. But their mother’s death from cancer fifteen years ago tarnished their golden-hued memories, and the sisters drifted apart. Their one touchstone is their father, Bill Sweeney, an internationally famous literary lion and college professor universally adored by critics, publishers, and book lovers. When Bill dies unexpectedly one June night, his daughters return to their childhood home. They aren’t sure what the future holds without their larger-than-life father, but they do know how to throw an Irish wake to honor a man of his stature. But as guests pay their respects and reminisce, one stranger, emboldened by whiskey, has crashed the party. It turns out that she too is a Sweeney sister. What does this mean for William’s literary legacy? Where is the unfinished memoir he’s stashed away? And how will a fourth Sweeney sister, a blond among redheads, fit into their story?”–Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204420441