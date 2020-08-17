lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 17, 2020

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

CORONAVIRUS, DISCOTECHE CHIUSE, DALLE 18 ALLE 6 D’OBBLIGO LA MASCHERINE NEI LUOGHI…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 16, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: GOVERNO INCAPACE, DURO CON GLI ITALIANI E DEBOLE CON I…

STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON RENEWED DRILLING ACTIVITIES BY…

BIELORUSSIA. NON SACRIFICARE LA VERITà PER INTERESSI POLITICI

Agenparl
Image default
Home » THE SWEENEY SISTERS :A NOVEL

THE SWEENEY SISTERS :A NOVEL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 17 agosto 2020 “Maggie, Eliza, and Tricia Sweeney grew up as a happy threesome in the idyllic seaside town of Southport, Connecticut. But their mother’s death from cancer fifteen years ago tarnished their golden-hued memories, and the sisters drifted apart. Their one touchstone is their father, Bill Sweeney, an internationally famous literary lion and college professor universally adored by critics, publishers, and book lovers. When Bill dies unexpectedly one June night, his daughters return to their childhood home. They aren’t sure what the future holds without their larger-than-life father, but they do know how to throw an Irish wake to honor a man of his stature. But as guests pay their respects and reminisce, one stranger, emboldened by whiskey, has crashed the party. It turns out that she too is a Sweeney sister. What does this mean for William’s literary legacy? Where is the unfinished memoir he’s stashed away? And how will a fourth Sweeney sister, a blond among redheads, fit into their story?”–Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204420441

Post collegati

滴滴答答的雨声

Redazione

BAGAIKAN LANGIT SYURGA

Redazione

POSTMODERN INDIAN WOMEN WRITERS IN ENGLISH :CRITICAL CONCERNS AND TRENDS

Redazione

THE PERFECT SHELTER

Redazione

BANS & BAR GIRLS :PERFORMING CASTE IN MUMBAI’S DANCE BARS

Redazione

大卫贝肯拼音故事书.登山记

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More