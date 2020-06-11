THE SURGEON GENERAL HOSTS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR MEDCOM

(AGENPARL) – WORLDWIDE, gio 11 giugno 2020

PENTAGON — Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, The Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, officiated at the Change of Responsibility ceremony for the Army Medical Command. The ceremony was held in the Pentagon auditorium on June 9, 2020, and observed strict physical and social distancing requirements. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg relinquished his responsibility as the top enlisted Soldier in Army Medicine to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough.“Thank you for joining us on this historic occasion where we change responsibility between two of Army Medicine’s quintessential command sergeants major,” said Dingle during his remarks.Dingle gave a special welcome to all the members of the Gragg and Hough families who attended virtually. “Our families are truly the wind beneath our wings,” he said, “and it is because of you — our families — that these two have been able to soar.”“History may never capture the sacrifices our families make to support our Soldiers, and our civilians, but the people whose lives that you touch will never forget,” said Dingle.At the heart of the ceremony is the passing of the flag from outgoing command sergeant major, to the commander, to the incoming command sergeant major. The passing of the flag symbolizes the change in enlisted leadership and also the continuation of trust between the commander and the top enlisted leader. “We just witnessed two of the Army’s greatest leaders in one of our most honorable traditions,” Dingle said, referring to the passing of the flag.“Command Sgt. Maj. Gragg — you have truly walked in the footsteps and joined the epic list of command sergeants major who have preceded you,” said Dingle. “You have joined the long maroon list of heroes.”“You have done honor to our profession of arms, to Army Medicine, and [to] our Military Health System, Dingle said. “You have set high unwavering standards.” Dingle provided a long list of Gragg’s achievements, especially those that expanded training and leadership opportunities for enlisted personnel.On behalf of the Army, Army Medicine, the Military Health System, and the Soldiers and civilians of Army Medicine, I thank you for your “tremendous and unconditional servant-leadership,” said Dingle.“The one constant has been my Army Medicine family to help me through,” said Gragg during his remarks, who thanked a long list of Soldiers and family members, including the previous Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. Nadja West. “You give me the courage and strength to fight on.”Army Medicine “will continue to answer the call whenever we hear ‘medic’ on the battlefields of the future,” said Gragg.“It is said that as great leaders leave then great leaders come, and that is exactly what we have in Command Sgt. Maj. Hough,” Dingle said.“You are the right command sergeant major, at the right time, at the right level of responsibility and leadership,” Dingle said of Hough. “You will build synergistic teams inside the MEDCOM, outside the command, and across the entire Department of Defense in support of our Nation.”When it was his turn, Hough said, “I am humbled to be part of such a dedicated team of committed professionals. Army Medicine’s foundational strength lies in its people. Every day, we answer the nation’s call and deliver, regardless of the sacrifice. There are Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines who are alive today because of what we do. It is in you, and us, that our strength resides.”Gragg will become the senior enlisted leader at the Defense Health Agency. Hough was command sergeant major at the Regional Health Command-Atlantic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.army.mil/article/236379/the_surgeon_general_hosts_change_of_responsibility_for_medcom