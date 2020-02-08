8 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

DOES CHILD MARRIAGE MATTER FOR GROWTH?

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2020

UK IS TAKING FORWARD FUTURE TRADE AND INVESTMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH JAPAN

THIRD OF FTSE 100 BOARD MEMBERS NOW WOMEN, BUT BUSINESS SECRETARY SAYS…

MACROECONOMIC POLICY, PRODUCT MARKET COMPETITION, AND GROWTH: THE INTANGIBLE INVESTMENT CHANNEL

MONETARY POLICY IMPLEMENTATION: OPERATIONAL ISSUES FOR COUNTRIES WITH EVOLVING MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORKS

ADAPTING TOOLS TO COMBAT TERRORIST THREATS

DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (DUA) AVAILABLE FOR EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS

MEASURING OUTPUT GAP: IS IT WORTH YOUR TIME?

Home » THE STRAIN EFFECT ON THE ELECTRONIC PROPERTIES OF THE MOSSE/WSSE VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURE: A FIRST-PRINCIPLES STUDY
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

THE STRAIN EFFECT ON THE ELECTRONIC PROPERTIES OF THE MOSSE/WSSE VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURE: A FIRST-PRINCIPLES STUDY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), sab 08 febbraio 2020

The structural, mechanical and electronic properties of the MoSSe/WSSe van der Waals (vdW) heterostructure under various degrees of horizontal and vertical strain are systematically investigated based on first-principles methods. It is found that the MoSSe/WSSe vdW heterostructure of the most stable AB stacking is a direct band gap semiconductor and exhibits a type-Ⅱband alignment, which demonstrates an effective separation of photogenerated electron-hole pairs and increase their lifetime accordingly. The high angle-dependent Young’s modulus and normal Poisson’s ratios show the mechanical stability and anisotropy. It is found that the band gap of the heterostructure can be modulated effectively by applying strain, exhibiting a decreasing trend with increasing strain, and even lead to an intriguing semiconductor-metal transition under certain large tensile strain. Especially, a negative correlation between band gap and structure pressure provides a theoretical basis for experimentally regulating the electronic properties. Moreover, different strains can induce two different conditions of direct-indirect transition or keeping the characteristics of direct-band-gap. All these interesting results provide a detailed understanding of the MoSSe/WSSe vdW heterostructure under strain and indicate that it is a good candidate for low-dimensional electronics, nano-electronics and optoelectronic devices.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/5lYR_NfqdiQ/D0CP00403K

Related posts

THE STRAIN EFFECT ON THE ELECTRONIC PROPERTIES OF THE MOSSE/WSSE VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURE: A FIRST-PRINCIPLES STUDY

Redazione

PART OF THE LANES OF CHATHAM ROAD SOUTH YAU MA TEI BOUND NEAR HONG KONG POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC. TRAFFIC QUEUE(S) TAKE(S) TIME TO DISPERSE.

Redazione

ST 5722 2020 INIT

Redazione

STRUCTURE-RELATED ELECTROCHEMICAL PERFORMANCE OF ORGANOSULFUR COMPOUNDS FOR LITHIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES

Redazione

MAN OF THE YEAR BEN PLATT GETS A MUSICAL TOUR OF FARKAS HALL

Redazione

[BASEBALL] CELTS FIGHT HARD IN DOUBLEHEADER LOSS TO HOWARD PAYNE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More