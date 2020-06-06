THE SPRING SUSTAINABILITY NEWSLETTER IS AVAILABLE ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), sab 06 giugno 2020

The Office of Sustainability’s spring Sustainability Newsletter is now available online.

This edition includes a reflection on how Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book, Braiding Sweetgrass, can deepen our understanding of sustainability, and why it is important to embrace sustainability from multiple worldviews:

“Too often, the term sustainability within and outside of universities in Canada has been shaped by white settlers, and therefore is subject to the blinders worn by those with privilege in class, sex, gender, ethnicity, ability, and so on. What would a sustainability that was shaped by multiple worldviews look like?”

There is also an article on COVID-19 and it’s connections to sustainability, among other topics.

We encourage you to check it out.

If you have sustainability related research, teaching, or initiatives you would like to highlight in an upcoming newsletter, please email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/news/archive/2020/node/56730