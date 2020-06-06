sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
Breaking News

COMUNICATO: ACCESSO DEI CITTADINI AI SERVIZI DEL SERVIZIO SANITARIO NAZIONALE, AUDIZIONE DI…

IL DECRETO SCUOLA è LEGGE, APPROVATO IN VIA DEFINITIVA ALLA CAMERA

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: DOPO DI ME, PALAMARA E SOCI INSULTAVANO ANCHE IL PROCURATORE…

EUFFESTIVAL – ONLINE FILM FESTIVAL ON SHOW UNTIL 18 JUNE

INCHIESTA SULL’IMMOBILE DI LONDRA, ARRESTATO IN VATICANO IL BROKER TORZI

NEW STUDY OFFERS INSIGHT INTO FUTURE OF DEEPFAKE TECHNOLOGY

ARTICOLO AVV. DONATO – CISL MEDICI

VEGLIA PER GLI USA. FARRELL: DAL SANGUE DEL RAZZISMO, UNA SOCIETà PACIFICATA

ENVIRONMENT: 38% RISE IN OVERALL GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF FOSSIL…

BAN ON EVICTIONS EXTENDED BY 2 MONTHS TO FURTHER PROTECT RENTERS

Agenparl

THE SPRING SUSTAINABILITY NEWSLETTER IS AVAILABLE ONLINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), sab 06 giugno 2020

Photo of the newsletter

The Office of Sustainability’s spring Sustainability Newsletter is now available online.

This edition includes a reflection on how Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book, Braiding Sweetgrass, can deepen our understanding of sustainability, and why it is important to embrace sustainability from multiple worldviews:

“Too often, the term sustainability within and outside of universities in Canada has been shaped by white settlers, and therefore is subject to the blinders worn by those with privilege in class, sex, gender, ethnicity, ability, and so on. What would a sustainability that was shaped by multiple worldviews look like?”

There is also an article on COVID-19 and it’s connections to sustainability, among other topics.

We encourage you to check it out.

If you have sustainability related research, teaching, or initiatives you would like to highlight in an upcoming newsletter, please email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/news/archive/2020/node/56730

Post collegati

THE SPRING SUSTAINABILITY NEWSLETTER IS AVAILABLE ONLINE

Redazione

HUB TERAPIA INTENSIVA

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 1,156 NEW CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: A SURVEY OF AUTOMATIC CONTACT TRACING APPROACHES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: INVERSE-SYBIL ATTACKS IN AUTOMATED CONTACT TRACING

Redazione

BROWN UNIVERSITY LIBRARY: NEXT STEPS IN RESPONSE TO RACIAL INJUSTICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More