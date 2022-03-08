Home Twitter The Spectator Index-2022-03-08 11:38 Twitter The Spectator Index-2022-03-08 11:38 By Redazione - 8 Marzo 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Print Telegram BREAKING: Shell announces it will phase out the purchase of oil and gas from RussiaTwitter – The Spectator Index RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LIVELLI DEL FIUME PO: TOCCATO OGGI IL RECORD NEGATIVO DEGLI ULTIMI 30 ANNI (Link Wetransfer) Comunicato stampa 18.2022 Non solo 8 marzo le considerazioni dell’assessore ai Servizi Sociali Franco Giordano Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas Before Their Meeting - Advertisement -