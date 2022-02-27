Home Twitter The Spectator Index-2022-02-27 11:14 Twitter The Spectator Index-2022-02-27 11:14 By Redazione - 27 Febbraio 2022 0 2 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Print Telegram BREAKING: Regional governor says Ukrainian forces have full control over KharkivTwitter – The Spectator Index RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR L’Ucraina ha intentato una causa contro la Russia presso la Corte internazionale di giustizia Manfredi Potenti-2022-02-27 11:09 The Spectator Index-2022-02-27 11:08 - Advertisement -