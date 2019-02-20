(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mer 20 febbraio 2019
******************** 運輸署現已推出《香港出行易》流動應用程式發布最新的交通消息。如遇重要事故，將同步透過《香港政府通知你》發出通知。請前往Google Play或App Store下載。
******************** Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.
車龍有待消散。
Traffic queue takes time to disperse.
車龍有待消散。
Traffic queue takes time to disperse.
車龍有待消散。
Traffic queue takes time to disperse.
(i)港珠澳大橋主橋的快線及中線車速限制由每小時80公里降至每小時60 公里；及
(ii)港珠澳大橋主橋的慢線車速限制由每小時60公里降至每小時40 公里。
(i) The speed limit of the fast and middle lanes of HZMB Main Bridge are lowered from 80km/h to 60 km/h; and
(ii) The speed limit of the slow lane of HZMB Main Bridge is lowered from 60km/h to 40 km/h.
駕駛人士只可使用餘下行車線行車。
Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
運輸署發言人表示，計劃簡單易明，市民毋須就計劃提出申請，亦毋須預先登記八達通。在計劃下，市民每月的公共交通開支若超出$400，政府會為超出$400的實際公共交通開支提供百分之二十五的補貼，補貼金額以每月$300為上限。
計劃涵蓋港鐵、專營巴士、綠色專線小巴、渡輪、電車，以及由運輸署批准納入計劃的指定紅色小巴、街渡及提供居民服務（邨巴）或僱員服務（員工巴士）的非專營巴士服務路線。就紅色小巴、邨巴、員工巴士及街渡而言，每輛/每艘已經獲批准參與計劃的車輛/船隻內及其八達通讀寫器上都會展示計劃的標誌。
發言人指出，在計劃下，市民仍可繼續受惠於政府及各公共交通營辦商所提供的各類公共交通費用優惠計劃，而每月補貼金額將按每張八達通所記錄的實際每月公共交通開支計算。
日常使用八達通支付計劃涵蓋的公共交通費用會被自動記錄，而市民以現金或八達通以外的任何支付方式購買指定車船票後只須進行簡單登記，即可將相關費用與八達通記錄掛鉤，作計算計劃下的公共交通開支總額及補貼金額之用。
市民將可由二○一九年二月十六日起領取一月份的公共交通費用補貼。領取方法簡單，市民可透過在各個港鐵站、輕鐵客務中心及指定渡輪碼頭內設置的補貼領取站，以及全港任何一間7-Eleven便利店、Circle-K便利店和惠康超級市場、八達通手機應用程式或八達通服務站，以八達通拍卡，便可將補貼儲入八達通卡。領取每月補貼的限期為三個月。
往後，市民在每個月十六日起可以同樣方式領取上一個月的補貼。
有關計劃的詳情可瀏覽公共交通費用補貼計劃網頁(www.ptfss.gov.hk)。如有任何查詢，請致電1823。
A spokesman for the TD said that the Scheme is simple and easy to understand, and commuters are not required to submit any application for the Scheme or pre-register their Octopus. Under the Scheme, commuters with monthly public transport expenses exceeding $400 are eligible for the public transport fare subsidy. The Government will provide a subsidy for 25% of the actual public transport expenses in excess of $400, subject to a maximum of $300 per month.
The Scheme covers the Mass Transit Railway (“MTR”), franchised buses, green minibuses, ferries, trams, as well as designated routes of red minibuses, Kaitos, non-franchised buses providing residents’ services and employees’ services approved by the TD. For red minibuses, residents’ services, employees’ services and Kaitos, the logo of the Scheme will be displayed atop the Octopus readers and at the vehicles/vessels that have been approved to join the Scheme.
The spokesman noted that under the Scheme, commuters can continue to benefit from various public transport fare concession schemes currently provided by the Government and public transport operators, and the subsidy of each month will be calculated on the basis of the actual monthly public transport expenses recorded on each Octopus.
Daily public transport expenses paid by Octopus will be recorded automatically. Commuters who purchase designated transport tickets by cash or any payment means other than Octopus can go through a simple registration to link up relevant expenses with Octopus record for calculation of total public transport expenses and subsidy amount under the Scheme.
Commuters can collect the public transport fare subsidy of January 2019 starting from February 16, 2019. The method for collection is simple. Commuters can collect the public transport fare subsidy of the previous month by tapping their Octopus at the Subsidy Collection Points set up at each MTR station, Light Rail Customer Service Centre and designated ferry pier; the Octopus readers of any outlets of convenient stores including 7-Eleven and Circle-K, as well as Wellcome supermarkets; the Octopus App; or Octopus Service Points. The subsidy will then be credited to the Octopus cards. The subsidy of each month is valid for collection within three months.
Commuters can collect the subsidy of the previous month from the 16th of each month through the same channels from then onwards.
Details of the Scheme are available at the Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme website (www.ptfss.gov.hk). For further queries, please call 1823.
Fonte/Source: http://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm