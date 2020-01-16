16 Gennaio 2020
THE SLOW LANE OF CHATHAM ROAD NORTH CROSS HARBOUR TUNNEL BOUND NEAR SAN WAI STREET WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO WATERMAIN BURST IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC.
(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 16 gennaio 2020

    1. The slow lane of Chatham Road North Cross Harbour Tunnel bound near San Wai Street which was closed due to watermain burst is re-opened to all traffic.
    2. Due to traffic accident , part of the lanes of Cheung Tsing Highway Airport bound near Kam Chuk kok is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lane is still available to motorists.
      Traffic is busy now.
    3. Due to watermain burst , the slow lane of Chatham Road North Cross Harbour Tunnel bound near San Wai Street is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lane is still available to motorists.
    4. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

