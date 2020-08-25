martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
Breaking News

THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE U.S.-JAPAN COMPREHENSIVE DIALOGUE ON SPACE

THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE U.S.-JAPAN COMPREHENSIVE DIALOGUE ON SPACE

OFSTED STATEMENT ON NEW OFQUAL BOARD COMMITTEE

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT TO THE SUPREME COURT: 25 AUGUST 2020

DESIGNATION OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC) FOREIGN NATIONAL AND HONG KONG…

LINAS LINKEVIčIUS AND SOUTH AFRICAN MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS DISCUSS WAYS TO…

DESIGNATION OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC) FOREIGN NATIONAL AND HONG KONG…

DESIGNATION OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC) FOREIGN NATIONAL AND HONG KONG…

CONTE, SALVINI: ANTONIO È BRAVO E RIMANE, VA ESONERATO L’ALTRO

GIOVANNI PAOLO I: LA STORIA DELLA CAUSA DI CANONIZZAZIONE

Agenparl

THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE U.S.-JAPAN COMPREHENSIVE DIALOGUE ON SPACE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 25 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
The Seventh Meeting of the U.S.-Japan Comprehensive Dialogue on Space [ https://www.state.gov/the-seventh-meeting-of-the-u-s-japan-comprehensive-dialogue-on-space/ ] 08/25/2020 02:59 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
Delegations from the United States of America and Japan will hold the Seventh Meeting of the U.S.-Japan Comprehensive Dialogue on Space in Tokyo on August 26. This dialogue represents the strong and shared commitment of two of the worlds most advanced spacefaring nations to enhance further bilateral space cooperation and to cooperate closely with the international community toward ensuring the continuous, safe, and stable use of outer space for current and future generations.
Co-chairs for the U.S. delegation will be representatives from the Executive Office of the Presidents National Space Council and National Security Council for the United States. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office will chair for Japan. Other principal participants from Japan include the Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; National Space Policy Secretariat; National Security Secretariat; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Ministry of Defense; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA); and National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). Other principal participants from the United States include representatives from the Departments of State, Defense, Commerce, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More