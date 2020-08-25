(AGENPARL) – mar 25 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

Delegations from the United States of America and Japan will hold the Seventh Meeting of the U.S.-Japan Comprehensive Dialogue on Space in Tokyo on August 26. This dialogue represents the strong and shared commitment of two of the worlds most advanced spacefaring nations to enhance further bilateral space cooperation and to cooperate closely with the international community toward ensuring the continuous, safe, and stable use of outer space for current and future generations.

Co-chairs for the U.S. delegation will be representatives from the Executive Office of the Presidents National Space Council and National Security Council for the United States. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office will chair for Japan. Other principal participants from Japan include the Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; National Space Policy Secretariat; National Security Secretariat; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Ministry of Defense; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA); and National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). Other principal participants from the United States include representatives from the Departments of State, Defense, Commerce, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

