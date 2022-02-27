(AGENPARL) – dom 27 febbraio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

02/27/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Dendias condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support of Ukraine and of U.S., NATO, and EU efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Dendias also condemned Russia’s attacks on civilian targets, and the Secretary expressed his condolences for ethnic Greeks killed in Russia’s brutal assault on Mariupol.

