(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00727K, Paper

lei zhao, Ziyan Qi, Ling Yi, Jingjing Li, Yadong Cui, Faiz Ur Rehman, Jianhua Yang, Jiang-Yun Liu, Yali Li, Jian Zhang

Fatty liver is associated with intestinal microbiota dysbiosis and low-grade chronic inflammation. Herein, we report the interaction of flavonoids extract from Smilax Glabra Roxb. (FSGR) with gut microbiota, following the…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/iU22zZXqqVc/D1FO00727K