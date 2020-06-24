THE ROLE OF THE IODINE-ATOM ADDUCT IN THE SYNTHESIS AND KINETICS OF METHYL VINYL KETONE OXIDE—A RESONANCE-STABILIZED CRIEGEE INTERMEDIATE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,13603-13612
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02085K, Paper
Yen-Hsiu Lin, Yu-Lin Li, Wen Chao, Kaito Takahashi, Jim Jr-Min Lin
The adduct decomposition is the major pathway that forms CH3(C2H3)COO (MVKO) + I via the reaction of CH3(C2H3)CI + O2 for P > 50 Torr. The related kinetics of the adduct and MVKO + SO2 reactions have been studied over 4–700 Torr and 278–319 K.
