Machine learning , which is a subset of artificial intelligence , has gradually, but firmly nonetheless, established itself as one of the most sought after technologies and resources in the world. Why? Simply because of the immense potential, it offers — from improving, say, healthcare , to how companies do business today. And in light of just how potent a resource it is, it wasn’t going to take it too long to make its way into one of the most popular and continually growing industries in the world at the moment: E-commerce.

As the world of e-commerce continues its evolution, it isn’t surprising to see that it has become such an integral part of our daily lives. And while that is undeniably terrific, especially considering the convenience it offers, this also means that companies operating in this space must now up the ante. For, not only is there a lot at stake, but the competition is growing too and that too relentlessly. The most effective way, then, is to create and deliver better customer experiences. But given how much customers have come to expect from such companies and how rapidly their tastes and preferences evolve, machine learning stands to help e-commerce companies more than one would imagine, including the achievement of better conversion rates. Now, let’s take a look at exactly how it does that

1. Better customer experiences: In this regard, machine learning empowers companies to customize better the knowledge provided to customers. And in light of the growing frustration customers experience, machine learning effectively tends to the problem by offering insights, analysis, reports, and myriad other means to help companies better personalize their engagement and interactions with customers, which then translates into high-quality customer experiences.

2. Insight about buying intent: Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth, managed to garner as much as 35 percent of its sales from the personalized recommendations based on customers’ purchase intent. And that’s an example that machine learning can quickly help you follow, enabled by things like the ability to determine what the user has searched for as well as there preferences to deliver ready recommendations for them — right as they browse and engage with the e-store.

3. Improved search results: The layman may struggle to see the benefit of this man, but any e-commerce company would understand just how valuable search results can be. Machine learning builds on this in many ways, such as by providing the ranking based search results based on factors like the keywords used by the customer, their relevance, and more. And we don’t even have to tell you why this is better than the conventional method of matching keywords and other such similar strategies.

From building smart search functionalities to being able to understand customer behavior, down to the last detail, all of the many gifts of machine learning for this industry serve one primary purpose: achieving better e-commerce conversion rate optimization. And with the right assistance, preferably from a reliable eCommerce web development company , businesses can do that as well as so much more.

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/the-role-of-machine-learning-in-e-commerce-and-how/7524