sabato, Novembre 7, 2020
Agenparl

THE ROCKS ROAD CLOSURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), sab 07 novembre 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Published: 06 November 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

In accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act 2009, notice is hereby given that the area of road described and shown hereunder has been temporarily closed.  This road area is no longer available for public use and a road permit has issued to the adjoining owner to allow exclusive use of such road area.

An area of approximately 2570m2 of road being part of The Rocks Road, Redlynch, adjoining lot 2 on RP736710 shown as APPLICATION AREA on the aerial photo hereunder.

An area of approximately 2570m2 of road being part of The Rocks Road, Redlynch, adjoining lot 2 on RP736710



Last updated: 06 November 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/public-notices/notices/the-rocks-road-closure

