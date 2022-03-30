(AGENPARL) – mer 30 marzo 2022 With Ainsley Harriot, Alice Waters, and Felicity Cloake

The British Library

Plating up delicious events

Here’s what we’ve been cooking up

Our delectable Food Season, supported by KitchenAid, is back. Start with a conversation with award-winning food writer [Dr Jessica B. Harris](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-HOWX-6TJVT-C4HGB-1/c.aspx), then feast on food and fiction from around the world, and finally finish off your menu with a series of events in our Piazza Pavilion including the ultimate aperitif: a discussion with [Angela Hartnett](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-HOWX-6TJVT-C4HGC-1/c.aspx). This year our mouth-watering events are served both online and at the Library.

Beyond the Bar: The Chocolate Revolution

Monday 11 April, 19.00

Chantal Coady, founder of Rococo Chocolate, and Angus Thirlwell of Hotel du Chocolat are joined by Nick Davis, a grower in Jamaica, to explore the dynamics of producing ethical, delicious chocolate. With a chocolate tasting available for those at the Library.

Food in Fiction

Thursday 21 April, 19.00

Kate Young joins Sarah Winman as they look at how authors use food in building character, place and narrative, especially through the lens of Sarah’s bestselling latest novel Still Life, which uses food brilliantly to convey life in London and Florence from the 1940s to 70s.

