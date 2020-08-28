venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
THE RENAISSANCE FLUTE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 28 agosto 2020

Cover

The Renaissance Flute

A Contemporary Guide

Kate Clark and Amanda Markwick

Reviews and Awards

“An invaluable guide to the lesser-known renaissance flute. Its two authors are passionate advocates of their instrument and their love of the repertoire shines through. Informative, insightful and accessible, it will be a fantastic aid to many flutists!” — Milo Machover, Adjunct teacher of music before 1600 and renaissance flute at the University of Music (HfMDK) in Frankfurt, Germany

“An eminently useful book for all lovers and students of Renaissance Flute, and, in general, Renaissance music! Solid and clearly-explained essential theoretical concepts support the invaluable hands-on advice and accumulated experience of many years’ researching, teaching and performing.” — Dr. Barthold Kuijken , (formerly Royal Conservatories of Brussels and The Hague)

“Kate Clark and Amanda Markwick have produced an invaluable guide and reference manual for the renaissance flute. The reader is invited to choose how much she wants to drill down into the details of modes, hexachords, difference tones, and alternative fingerings. In the main body of text there is enough detail to spark curiosity in the non-specialist musician. This book needs a place in the library of all music institutions as well as the bookshelves of avocational and professional flutists alike.” — Barbara Kallaur, Former Adjunct Assistant Professor of Music, Historical Performance Institute, Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-renaissance-flute-9780190913328?cc=us&lang=en

