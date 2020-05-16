sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Agenparl

THE QUANTUM MATRIX

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 16 maggio 2020

Cover

The Quantum Matrix

Henry Bar’s Perilous Struggle for Quantum Coherence

Gershon Kurizki and Goren Gordon

Author Information

Gershon Kurizki, Professor and the G. W. Dunne Chair in Quantum Optics, Weizmann Institute of Science,Goren Gordon, Head of Curiosity Lab, Department of Industrial Engineering, Tel Aviv University, Israel

Gershon Kurizki is Professor and the G. W. Dunne Chair in Quantum Optics at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. He won the W.E. Lamb Medal in Laser Science and Quantum Optics (USA) in 2008 and the Humboldt-Meitner Award (Germany) in 2009 for his discovery of the anti-Zeno effect and his pioneering contributions to the theory of quantum measurements and decoherence control in open quantum systems. His research encompasses quantum optics, quantum thermodynamics, laser physics, quantum measurement and information theory. A Fellow of the Optical Society of America, the American Physical Society and the UK Institute of Physics, he has coauthored more than 300 scientific publications. He writes philosophical essays and poetry, often published in literary periodicals.

Goren Gordon is Head of the Curiosity Lab, Department of Industrial Engineering at Tel Aviv University, Israel. He holds six academic degrees: a BA, MSc and PhD in Quantum Physics, a BMSc, MBA and another PhD in Neurobiology. He did his postdoctoral studies in Robotics at MIT. Gordon develops models and assessment tools for curiosity as well as curious social robots that autonomously learn about their environment. His educational activities include the development of computer games that teach quantum physics. He gives popular lectures on quantum physics, the brain and inter-disciplinary thinking.

Etzion Goel works as a professional illustrator for TV, web and printed media and as a teacher of digital and classical illustration. He graduated with a B.D in illustration from the Shenkar College of Engineering Design & Art, Israel, 2005, and subsequently studied classical art techniques in the Accademia del Giglio, in Florence, Italy.

<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts

GABWEBENH-42 ends–>

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-quantum-matrix-9780198787464?cc=us&lang=en

