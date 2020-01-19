19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PAPA FRANCESCO: INFERMIERI E OSTETRICHE COMPIONO UN PREZIOSO LAVORO

LIBIA. PAPA FRANCESCO AUSPICA LA CESSAZIONE DELLE VIOLENZE

IL PAPA: LA “SCONVOLGENTE” SCELTA DI DIO DI STARE DALLA NOSTRA PARTE

LIBIA, DI MAIO: ITALIA FERMI VENDITA DI ARMI

MOSTRA FOTOGRAFICA SU RITA LEVI MONTALCINI, “IL CUORE NOBEL DELLE DONNE”

L’ANGLICANO ERNEST: I CRISTIANI SONO CHIAMATI AD AGIRE CON “RARA UMANITà”

USA, MONSIGNOR GOMEZ: ANCORA LONTANI DAL SOGNO DI MARTIN LUTHER KING

IL MINISTRO DEGLI ESTERI LUIGI DI MAIO è A BERLINO PER PARTECIPARE…

QATAR: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CHANGES IN EXIT VISAS FOR…

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROJECT OFFICER

Home » THE PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES WHICH WERE ADJUSTED DUE TO ROAD SITUATION AT HONG KONG ISLAND AREA HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED NORMAL.
Agenparl English Infrastrutture Social Network

THE PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES WHICH WERE ADJUSTED DUE TO ROAD SITUATION AT HONG KONG ISLAND AREA HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED NORMAL.

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020

﻿

Transport Department – Special Traffic News

This page will automatically refresh in 60 seconds.

PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News

    1. The public transport services which were adjusted due to road situation at
      Hong Kong Island area have gradually resumed normal.
    2. The following road sections which were closed due to road situation are re-opened to all traffic :

      Hong Kong Island:
      – Des Voeux Road Central between Pedder Street and Queen’s Road Central

      Affected bus services have gradually resumed normal.

      Members of the public are advised to pay attention to radio / TV announcements on
      the latest traffic conditions.

    3. Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
    4. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Web Accessibility Conformance

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

Related posts

THE PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES WHICH WERE ADJUSTED DUE TO ROAD SITUATION AT HONG KONG ISLAND AREA HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED NORMAL.

Redazione

Ряды юнармейцев Еврейской автономной области пополнили новые патриоты

Redazione

EUROBUDAPEST. ITALIA-FRANCIA 18-6. MARTEDì I QUARTI

Redazione

HOUSE HEARING, 116TH CONGRESS – EXAMINING STATE EFFORTS TO UNDERMINE ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE

Redazione

PAPA FRANCESCO: INFERMIERI E OSTETRICHE COMPIONO UN PREZIOSO LAVORO

Redazione

LIBIA. PAPA FRANCESCO AUSPICA LA CESSAZIONE DELLE VIOLENZE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More