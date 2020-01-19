(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News The public transport services which were adjusted due to road situation at

Hong Kong Island area have gradually resumed normal.

The following road sections which were closed due to road situation are re-opened to all traffic : Hong Kong Island:

– Des Voeux Road Central between Pedder Street and Queen’s Road Central Affected bus services have gradually resumed normal. Members of the public are advised to pay attention to radio / TV announcements on

the latest traffic conditions.

to all traffic : Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

