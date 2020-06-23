giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
Breaking News

FASE 3: QUARTAPELLE (PD), GOVERNO SI IMPEGNI SU DIFESA MAMME LAVORATRICI

PREGHIERA PER LA PACE IN COREA A 70 ANNI DALLO SCOPPIO DELLA…

DL RILANCIO: ROTTA (PD), IN AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI GAZZARRA LEGA PER EVITARE CONFRONTO

UE: DE LUCA (PD), COMPLETARE NEGOZIATO AMBIZIOSO

LA MARATONA DI NEW YORK DEL 1 NOVEMBRE è STATA ANNULLATA A…

EUROPA: LE ASSOCIAZIONI FAMILIARI CHIEDONO PIù FONDI PER LA NATALITà

CONTATTO PER NEWS TELEVISIONE

DE DONATIS: METTERSI “A TU PER TU CON L’ALTRO”, LA STRADA DELLA…

FASE 3 DAL MORO (PD): A RISCHIO IL 15% DELLE PMI E…

REGIONALI: BORDO (PD), M5S NON SIA MIOPE, EMILIANO SEMPRE DIALOGANTE CON MOVIMENTO

Agenparl

THE PROSPECTIVE APPLICATION OF A GRAPHENE/MOS2 HETEROSTRUCTURE IN SI-HIT SOLAR CELLS FOR HIGHER EFFICIENCY

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00309C, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chandra Kamal Borah, Pawan K. Tyagi, Sanjeev Kumar
Graphene, MoS2 and silicon-based HIT solar cell with 25.61% output efficiency.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00309C

Post collegati

LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, APR 2020

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VOLUME INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, APR 2020

Redazione

ATC, CI SONO DUEMILA ALLOGGI DA RISTRUTTURARE

Redazione

CINRYZE (C1 INHIBITOR, HUMAN) SUPPLY SHORTAGE

Redazione

NATIONAL STATISTICS: TABLE 6.1: ESTIMATED COSTS OF INCOME TAX AND NICS RELIEF

Redazione

CONSULTATION OUTCOME: ELECTRONIC SALES SUPPRESSION: A CALL FOR EVIDENCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More