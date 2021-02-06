domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

CONSULTAZIONI, LUNEDì E MARTEDì SECONDO GIRO

GOVERNO: LOSACCO (PD), LEGA ABBANDONA ORBAN E SOSTERRà COALIZIONE URSULA?

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), SALVINI FOLGORATO SU VIA DI BRUXELLES, è…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION/CUTTING

 ACTING UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL STEPHANIE TURCO WILLIAMS 

Agenparl

THE PROMISES AND DARK SIDES OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN NRM, MRI AND NEUROSCIENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), sab 06 febbraio 2021 We are pleased to announce a high-level workshop titled “The promises and Dark Sides of Artificial Intelligence in NMR, MRI and Neuroscience” https://gidrm2020.uniroma2.it/.

We are particularly glad to have recruited eminent speakers both from the scientific field and from Industry (e.g. Philips, Siemens, Amazon Web Services etc.) and to have been able to include talks on e.g. regulatory and ethical aspects as well as sections on explainability, clinical applications and precision medicine.…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Virtual-event/2021/01/The-Promises-and-Dark-Sides-of-Artificial-Intelligence-in-NRM-MRI-and-Neuroscience/

Post collegati

THE PROMISES AND DARK SIDES OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN NRM, MRI AND NEUROSCIENCE

Redazione

TRIIRON CLUSTERS DERIVED FROM DINUCLEAR COMPLEXES RELATED TO THE ACTIVE SITE OF [FE-FE] HYDROGENASES: STERIC EFFECT OF THE DITHIOLATE BRIDGE ON REDOX PROPERTIES, A DFT ANALYSIS.

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: SURGE TESTING TO BE DEPLOYED IN FURTHER AREAS IN CONNECTION TO NEW VARIANTS

Redazione

RUSSIA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL CONCLUDES VISIT TO RUSSIA

Redazione

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE – EXAMINATION SESSION OF FEBRUARY 3, 2021

Redazione

COVID: FEDRIGA/RICCARDI, OK SU UTILIZZO ANTICORPI MONOCLONALI IN FVG

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More