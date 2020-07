(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), ven 03 luglio 2020

This instrument amends two earlier product safety and metrology instruments the Department prepared for exiting the EU without a Withdrawal Agreement, to reflect the fact that the UK has now left the EU and entered a Transition Period which will last until 11 p.m. on 31 December 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/eu-withdrawal-act-2018-statutory-instruments/the-product-safety-and-metrology-amendment-eu-exit-regulations-2020