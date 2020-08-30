domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
ON THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN SHINZO ABE

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

THE PRINCIPLES OF JUDAISM

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 30 agosto 2020

Samuel Lebens takes the three principles of Jewish faith, as proposed by Rabbi Joseph Albo (1380-1444), in order to scrutinize and refine them with the toolkit of contemporary analytic philosophy. What could it mean for a perfect being to create a world from nothing? Could our world be anything more than a figment of God’s imagination? What is the Torah? What does Judaism expect from a Messiah, and what would it mean for a world to be redeemed? These questions are explored in conversation with a wide array of Jewish sources and with an eye towards diverse fields of contemporary research, such as cosmology, philosophical logic, the ontology of literature, and the metaphysics of time. The Principles of Judaism articulates the most fundamental axioms of Orthodox Judaism in the vernacular of contemporary philosophy.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-principles-of-judaism-9780198843252?cc=us&lang=en

