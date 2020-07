THE PRESIDENT, SHRI RAM NATH KOVIND AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE DHARMA CHAKRA DIWAS IN A VIRTUAL EVENT ORGANISED BY THE INTERNATIONAL BUDDHIST CONFEDERATION, AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN CULTURAL CENTRE, IN NEW DELHI ON JULY 04, 2020. THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR YOUTH AFFAIRS & SPORTS (INDEPENDENT CHARGE) AND MINORITY AFFAIRS, SHRI KIREN RIJIJU, THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR CULTURE AND TOURISM (INDEPENDENT CHARGE), SHRI PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL AND OTHER DIGNITARIES ARE ALSO SEEN.