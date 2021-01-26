martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

USA, RIC GRENELL A NEWSMAX TV: TRUMP «VUOLE RICANDIDARSI»

UN AND UK SIGN AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE SPACE SUSTAINABILITY

SIMON DUDLEY ANNOUNCED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF EBBSFLEET DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

UK TO SUPPORT REST OF THE WORLD TO FIND COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

CINA COSTRUISCE MURI DI CONFINE LUNGO I CONFINI CON VIETNAM, MYANMAR

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON GEORGIA

USA, TRUMP CREA L’«UFFICIO DELL’EX PRESIDENTE» PER PROMUOVERE GLI INTERESSI DEGLI STATI…

NICK WALKLEY STEPS DOWN AS HOMES ENGLAND CEO

52 ILLEGAL NETS AND TRAPS SEIZED DURING A PANDEMIC

GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI A IL GIORNALE: RESTIAMO NEL CENTRODESTRA, ESECUTIVO UNITA’ NAZIONALE OPPURE…

Agenparl

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC APPOINTED THE NEW GOVERNMENT OF KAJA KALLAS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), mar 26 gennaio 2021



Reset
+

Print

26.01.2021

This morning at sunrise in Kadriorg, President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed the new government of Kaja Kallas, wishing the new government as a whole and each of its ministers wealth of ambition in their area of ​​government. ” I believe that this government will listen to and trust the people of Estonia, regardless of whether they voted for them or whether their sympathies lie with the opposition – this government must be the government of all Estonian people. The 70 votes of confidence in the Riigikogu speak to this,” the Head of State added.

Full speech can be found here: https://www.president.ee/en/official-duties/speeches/16417-at-the-appointment-of-the-government-of-the-republic/index.html   

Communications Department
Tel 631 6229
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Fonte/Source: https://president.ee/en/meedia/press-releases/16416-the-president-of-the-republic-appointed-the-new-government-of-kaja-kallas

Post collegati

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC APPOINTED THE NEW GOVERNMENT OF KAJA KALLAS

Redazione

CO3O4–CUCOO2 HYBRID NANOPLATES AS A LOW-COST AND HIGHLY ACTIVE CATALYST FOR PRODUCING HYDROGEN FROM AMMONIA BORANE

Redazione

LIGAND INFLUENCE VERSUS ELECTRONIC CONFIGURATION OF D-METAL ION IN DETERMINING THE FATE OF NIR EMISSION FROM LNIII IONS: A CASE STUDY WITH CUII, NIII AND ZNII COMPLEXES

Redazione

EFFICIENT REMOVAL OF PB2+ AND CD2+ USING A CU(I)–BR COORDINATION POLYMER CONSTRUCTED WITH AN AMINO-RICH LIGAND

Redazione

DOMAIN GROWTH IN FERRONEMATICS: SLAVED COARSENING, EMERGENT MORPHOLOGIES AND GROWTH LAWS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: NEW LEGISLATION TO HELP ENSURE FAIR TREATMENT FOR ARMED FORCES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More