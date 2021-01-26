THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC APPOINTED THE NEW GOVERNMENT OF KAJA KALLAS

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), mar 26 gennaio 2021



This morning at sunrise in Kadriorg, President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed the new government of Kaja Kallas, wishing the new government as a whole and each of its ministers wealth of ambition in their area of ​​government. ” I believe that this government will listen to and trust the people of Estonia, regardless of whether they voted for them or whether their sympathies lie with the opposition – this government must be the government of all Estonian people. The 70 votes of confidence in the Riigikogu speak to this,” the Head of State added.

Full speech can be found here: https://www.president.ee/en/official-duties/speeches/16417-at-the-appointment-of-the-government-of-the-republic/index.html

