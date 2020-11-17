THE PREMIER’S STATEMENT ON TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF POMPANO BEACH CLUB

martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mar 17 novembre 2020

Following the news of the temporary closure of Pompano Beach Club, Premier David Burt said today: “Few businesses are insulated against the economic impact of this pandemic. The world over we are seeing that these are challenging times for the hospitality industry and Bermuda is no different.  For those members of staff who are now without employment, there is assistance available from the Ministry of Labour via the supplementary unemployment benefit and also the Department of Workforce Development. We are working hard to supplement the ability of workers to meet the demands of everyday life and mitigate these harsh economic times. Make no mistake, we will provide every support we can.

Pompano is a valued part of our tourism product and the ownership team’s efforts to stay open as long as possible show a fighting spirit that inspires the Government’s efforts to continue rebuilding tourism matching the dedication of Mr. Lamb and his team. Our aim is to secure a better 2021 as we continue to appropriately manage this pandemic.  I share Mr. Lamb’s optimism for the future and I am confident that Pompano’s reopening will be met with a demand for the product and that Bermuda will emerge stronger after this pandemic.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/premiers-statement-temporary-closure-pompano-beach-club

