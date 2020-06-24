mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
THE POLARIZABILITY RESPONSE OF A GLASS-FORMING LIQUID REVEALS INTRABASIN MOTION AND INTERBASIN TRANSITIONS ON A POTENTIAL ENERGY LANDSCAPE

Soft Matter, 2020, 16,5588-5598
DOI: 10.1039/C9SM02326G, Paper
John S. Bender, Miaochan Zhi, Marcus T. Cicerone
Potential energy landscape (PEL) concepts have heretofore been useful in predicting liquid and glass properties from theoretical descriptions. Here, we enable experimental verification of these concepts by probing key PEL features.
