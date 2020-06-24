THE POLARIZABILITY RESPONSE OF A GLASS-FORMING LIQUID REVEALS INTRABASIN MOTION AND INTERBASIN TRANSITIONS ON A POTENTIAL ENERGY LANDSCAPE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020
Soft Matter, 2020, 16,5588-5598
DOI: 10.1039/C9SM02326G, Paper
John S. Bender, Miaochan Zhi, Marcus T. Cicerone
Potential energy landscape (PEL) concepts have heretofore been useful in predicting liquid and glass properties from theoretical descriptions. Here, we enable experimental verification of these concepts by probing key PEL features.
