(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 20 giugno 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01586A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01586A, Paper
Xiaohang Wu, Ying Lv, Yuyuan Bai, Haizhu Yu, Manzhou Zhu
Herein, density functional theory (DFT) calculations were performed to elucidate the mechanism of the reversible single atom size conversion between [Au10(DMPP)4(C6H11C≡C)]3+ and [Au9(DMPP)4]3+ (DMPP is 2,2’-bis-(dimethylphosphino)-1,1’-biphenyl, the simplified, theoretical model…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Herein, density functional theory (DFT) calculations were performed to elucidate the mechanism of the reversible single atom size conversion between [Au10(DMPP)4(C6H11C≡C)]3+ and [Au9(DMPP)4]3+ (DMPP is 2,2’-bis-(dimethylphosphino)-1,1’-biphenyl, the simplified, theoretical model…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/QwqWQtYBABo/D1DT01586A