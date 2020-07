(AGENPARL) – RīGA (LETTONIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

The Patent Office hereby informs that the 7/2020 issue of the Patent Office’s official publication “Izgudrojumi, Preču Zīmes un Dizainparaugi” was published on July 20, 2020. The June issue is available as a PDF file on the Patent Office’s website in the section Official Gazette.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lrpv.gov.lv/en/patent-office/news/9083/patent-office-has-published-july-issue-official-gazette