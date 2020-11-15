THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF VICTORIAN MEDIEVALISM

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 15 novembre 2020
Introduction, Joanne Parker and Corinna Wagner
Part One: Medievalism before 1750
1. King Arthur and the Tudor Dynasty, Philip Schwyzer
2. Old English and Old Norse Studies to the Eighteenth Century, Timothy Graham
3. Validating the English Church, Graham Parry
4. The Diggers and the Norman Yoke, Clare Simmons
Part Two: Romantic Period Medievalism
5. The Ballad Revival and the Rise of Literary History, David Matthews
6. Medieval Forgery, Jack Lynch
7. Grimur Thorkelin, Rasmus Rask, and the Origins of Philology, Kirsten Wolf
8. The Romantic Gothic Imagination, Joseph Crawford
9. Gothic Ruins and Revivals: The Lake Poet’s Architecture of the Past, Tom Duggett
10. Sir Walter Scott and the Medievalist Novel, Jim Watt
Part Three: Sources
11. The Study of Anglo-Saxon Poetry in the Victorian Period, Jane Toswell
12. Chaucer Among the Victorians, Richard Utz
13. The Later Victorian Recovery of Anglo-Saxon Sculpture: George Forrest Brown (1833-1930), Proctor, Professor, Bishop and Anglo-Saxonist, Jane Hawkes
14. The Irish and Welsh Middle Ages in the Victorian Period, Huw Pryce
15. Scottish Neomedievalism, Sarah Dunnigan and Gerard Carruthers
16. The Lure of Boccaccio’s Medievalism, Eleonora Sasso
17. Eddas, Sagas, and Victorians, Carl Phelpstead
18. Medievalism as an Instrument of Political Renewal in 19th-Century Germany, Francis Gentry
19. The Influences of French Medievalism on Victorian Britain, Elizabeth Emery and Janet T. Marquardt
Part Four: Social, Political, and Religious Praxis
20. Philology, Anglo-Saxonism, and National Identity, Will Abberley
21. Toryism and the Young England Movement, Richard Gaunt
22. The Oxford Movement, Asceticism and Sexual Desire, Dominic Janes
23. Illuminating Propaganda: Radical Medievalism and Utopia in the Chartist Era, Ian Haywood
24. Bodies and Buildings: Materialist Medievalism, Corinna Wagner
25. Medievalism and Colonialism: Orientalizing Chile and India in the Age of British Militarized Mercantilism, Kathleen Davis and Nadia Altschul
Part Five: Arts and Architecture
26. Ecclesiastical Gothic Revivalism, William Whyte
27. Victorian Medievalism and Secular Design, Jim Cheshire
28. The Gothic Revival Beyond Europe, Alex Bremner
29. The Pre-Raphaelites: Medievalism and Victorian Visual Culture, Ayla Lepine
30. William Morris and Medievalism, Jan Marsh
31. Revisiting the medievalism of the British Arts and Crafts Movement, Rosie Ibbotson
32. Medievalist Music and Dance, John Haines
Part Six: Literature
33. Pre-Raphaelite Poetry: Medieval Modernism, Elizabeth Helsinger
34. Women Writers and the Medieval, Clare Broome Saunders
35. Building Utopia: The Structural Medievalism of William Morris’s News from Nowhere, Marcus Waithe
36. Mid-to-Late Victorian Medievalist Poetry, Antony H. Harrison
37. Re-presenting Icelandic Saga Narrative for Victorian Readers, Heather O’Donoghue
38. Anglo-Saxonism and the Victorian Novel, Joanne Parker
39. Tennyson and the Return of King Arthur, Inga Bryden
