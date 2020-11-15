THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF VICTORIAN MEDIEVALISM

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 15 novembre 2020

Introduction, Joanne Parker and Corinna Wagner

Part One: Medievalism before 1750

1. King Arthur and the Tudor Dynasty, Philip Schwyzer

2. Old English and Old Norse Studies to the Eighteenth Century, Timothy Graham

3. Validating the English Church, Graham Parry

4. The Diggers and the Norman Yoke, Clare Simmons

Part Two: Romantic Period Medievalism

5. The Ballad Revival and the Rise of Literary History, David Matthews

6. Medieval Forgery, Jack Lynch

7. Grimur Thorkelin, Rasmus Rask, and the Origins of Philology, Kirsten Wolf

8. The Romantic Gothic Imagination, Joseph Crawford

9. Gothic Ruins and Revivals: The Lake Poet’s Architecture of the Past, Tom Duggett

10. Sir Walter Scott and the Medievalist Novel, Jim Watt

Part Three: Sources

11. The Study of Anglo-Saxon Poetry in the Victorian Period, Jane Toswell

12. Chaucer Among the Victorians, Richard Utz

13. The Later Victorian Recovery of Anglo-Saxon Sculpture: George Forrest Brown (1833-1930), Proctor, Professor, Bishop and Anglo-Saxonist, Jane Hawkes

14. The Irish and Welsh Middle Ages in the Victorian Period, Huw Pryce

15. Scottish Neomedievalism, Sarah Dunnigan and Gerard Carruthers

16. The Lure of Boccaccio’s Medievalism, Eleonora Sasso

17. Eddas, Sagas, and Victorians, Carl Phelpstead

18. Medievalism as an Instrument of Political Renewal in 19th-Century Germany, Francis Gentry

19. The Influences of French Medievalism on Victorian Britain, Elizabeth Emery and Janet T. Marquardt

Part Four: Social, Political, and Religious Praxis

20. Philology, Anglo-Saxonism, and National Identity, Will Abberley

21. Toryism and the Young England Movement, Richard Gaunt

22. The Oxford Movement, Asceticism and Sexual Desire, Dominic Janes

23. Illuminating Propaganda: Radical Medievalism and Utopia in the Chartist Era, Ian Haywood

24. Bodies and Buildings: Materialist Medievalism, Corinna Wagner

25. Medievalism and Colonialism: Orientalizing Chile and India in the Age of British Militarized Mercantilism, Kathleen Davis and Nadia Altschul

Part Five: Arts and Architecture

26. Ecclesiastical Gothic Revivalism, William Whyte

27. Victorian Medievalism and Secular Design, Jim Cheshire

28. The Gothic Revival Beyond Europe, Alex Bremner

29. The Pre-Raphaelites: Medievalism and Victorian Visual Culture, Ayla Lepine

30. William Morris and Medievalism, Jan Marsh

31. Revisiting the medievalism of the British Arts and Crafts Movement, Rosie Ibbotson

32. Medievalist Music and Dance, John Haines

Part Six: Literature

33. Pre-Raphaelite Poetry: Medieval Modernism, Elizabeth Helsinger

34. Women Writers and the Medieval, Clare Broome Saunders

35. Building Utopia: The Structural Medievalism of William Morris’s News from Nowhere, Marcus Waithe

36. Mid-to-Late Victorian Medievalist Poetry, Antony H. Harrison

37. Re-presenting Icelandic Saga Narrative for Victorian Readers, Heather O’Donoghue

38. Anglo-Saxonism and the Victorian Novel, Joanne Parker

39. Tennyson and the Return of King Arthur, Inga Bryden

