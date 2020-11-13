THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF THE SOCIOLOGY OF BODY AND EMBODIMENT

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 13 novembre 2020
1. Introduction: Toward a Sociology of the Body
Katherine Mason and Natalie Boero
2. Methodologies for Categories in Motion
Maxine Leeds Craig
3. Pregnant Embodiment and Field Research
Jennifer Randles
4. Sensory Experience and Method
Kelvin E.Y. Low and Noorman Abdullah
5. Mixed Methods in Body and Embodiment Research
Samantha Kwan and Trenton M. Haltom
6. YouTube Vlogs as Illness Narratives: Methodological Consideration
Natalie Kay Fullenkamp and Kristin Barker
7. Representations of Fatness by Experts and the Media and How This Shapes Attitudes
Abigail C. Saguy
8. Health at Every Size (HAESTM) as a Reform (Social) Movement within Public Health: A Situational Analysis
Natalie Ingraham
9. Fat as a Floating Signifier: Race, Weight, and Femininity in the National Imaginary
Sabrina Strings
10. Animal, Mechanical and Me: Organ Transplantation and the Ambiguity of Embodiment
Gillian Haddow
11. Aging, Gender, and the Body
Laura Hurd Clarke
12. Beyond Binary Sex and Gender Ideology
Cary Gabriel Costello
13. Male Breast Cancer in the Public Imagination
Piper Sledge
14. The Labor of Consumption -or- What Does It Take to Make Men Beautiful?
Kristen Barber
15. Feeding and Fasting Bodies
Jaita Talukdar
16. Contrasting Scientific Discourses of Skin Lightening in Domestic and Global Contexts
Celeste Vaughan Curington and Miliann Kang
17. Unruly Bodies: Figurative Violence and The State’s Responses to The Black Panther Party
Randolph Hohle
18. Race, Phenotype, and Nationality in Brazil and the United States
Tiffany D. Joseph
19. The Aesthetic Labor of Ethnographers
Kjerstin Gruys and David J. Hutson
20. Bodies That Don’t Matter, But Labor That Does: The Low Wage Male Migrant in Singapore and Dubai
Laavanya Kathiravelu
21. Embodied Spatial Practices and the Power to Care
Elise Paradis, Warren Liew, and Myles Leslie
22. Contesting New Markets for Bodily Knowledge: When and How Experts Draw the Line
Rene Almeling
23. Managing Risky Bodies: From Pregnancy to Vaccination
Jennifer A. Reich
24. The Artificial Pancreas in Cyborg Bodies
Anthony Ryan Hatch, Julia T. Gordon, and Sonya R. Sternlieb
25. Contesting Lyme Disease
Sonny Nordmarken
26. “Laying Hands” and Learning to Touch and Grab in the Police Academy
Brian Lande
27. The Place of the Body in Resistance to Intimate Partner Violence: What Do We Know?
Valli Rajah and Meg Osborn
