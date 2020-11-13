THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF THE SOCIOLOGY OF BODY AND EMBODIMENT

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 13 novembre 2020

1. Introduction: Toward a Sociology of the Body

Katherine Mason and Natalie Boero

2. Methodologies for Categories in Motion

Maxine Leeds Craig

3. Pregnant Embodiment and Field Research

Jennifer Randles

4. Sensory Experience and Method

Kelvin E.Y. Low and Noorman Abdullah

5. Mixed Methods in Body and Embodiment Research

Samantha Kwan and Trenton M. Haltom

6. YouTube Vlogs as Illness Narratives: Methodological Consideration

Natalie Kay Fullenkamp and Kristin Barker

7. Representations of Fatness by Experts and the Media and How This Shapes Attitudes

Abigail C. Saguy

8. Health at Every Size (HAESTM) as a Reform (Social) Movement within Public Health: A Situational Analysis

Natalie Ingraham

9. Fat as a Floating Signifier: Race, Weight, and Femininity in the National Imaginary

Sabrina Strings

10. Animal, Mechanical and Me: Organ Transplantation and the Ambiguity of Embodiment

Gillian Haddow

11. Aging, Gender, and the Body

Laura Hurd Clarke

12. Beyond Binary Sex and Gender Ideology

Cary Gabriel Costello

13. Male Breast Cancer in the Public Imagination

Piper Sledge

14. The Labor of Consumption -or- What Does It Take to Make Men Beautiful?

Kristen Barber

15. Feeding and Fasting Bodies

Jaita Talukdar

16. Contrasting Scientific Discourses of Skin Lightening in Domestic and Global Contexts

Celeste Vaughan Curington and Miliann Kang

17. Unruly Bodies: Figurative Violence and The State’s Responses to The Black Panther Party

Randolph Hohle

18. Race, Phenotype, and Nationality in Brazil and the United States

Tiffany D. Joseph

19. The Aesthetic Labor of Ethnographers

Kjerstin Gruys and David J. Hutson

20. Bodies That Don’t Matter, But Labor That Does: The Low Wage Male Migrant in Singapore and Dubai

Laavanya Kathiravelu

21. Embodied Spatial Practices and the Power to Care

Elise Paradis, Warren Liew, and Myles Leslie

22. Contesting New Markets for Bodily Knowledge: When and How Experts Draw the Line

Rene Almeling

23. Managing Risky Bodies: From Pregnancy to Vaccination

Jennifer A. Reich

24. The Artificial Pancreas in Cyborg Bodies

Anthony Ryan Hatch, Julia T. Gordon, and Sonya R. Sternlieb

25. Contesting Lyme Disease

Sonny Nordmarken

26. “Laying Hands” and Learning to Touch and Grab in the Police Academy

Brian Lande

27. The Place of the Body in Resistance to Intimate Partner Violence: What Do We Know?

Valli Rajah and Meg Osborn

