venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 12 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 275ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, IL PROCURATORE DEL MICHIGAN SOLLECITA IL GIUDICE AD ORDINARE UNA REVISIONE…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

ON THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCE KHALIFA BIN SALMAN AL…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA PAPA FRANCESCO E JOE BIDEN

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

Agenparl

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF THE SOCIOLOGY OF BODY AND EMBODIMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 13 novembre 2020

1. Introduction: Toward a Sociology of the Body
Katherine Mason and Natalie Boero

2. Methodologies for Categories in Motion
Maxine Leeds Craig

3. Pregnant Embodiment and Field Research
Jennifer Randles

4. Sensory Experience and Method
Kelvin E.Y. Low and Noorman Abdullah

5. Mixed Methods in Body and Embodiment Research
Samantha Kwan and Trenton M. Haltom

6. YouTube Vlogs as Illness Narratives: Methodological Consideration
Natalie Kay Fullenkamp and Kristin Barker

7. Representations of Fatness by Experts and the Media and How This Shapes Attitudes
Abigail C. Saguy

8. Health at Every Size (HAESTM) as a Reform (Social) Movement within Public Health: A Situational Analysis
Natalie Ingraham

9. Fat as a Floating Signifier: Race, Weight, and Femininity in the National Imaginary
Sabrina Strings

10. Animal, Mechanical and Me: Organ Transplantation and the Ambiguity of Embodiment
Gillian Haddow

11. Aging, Gender, and the Body
Laura Hurd Clarke

12. Beyond Binary Sex and Gender Ideology
Cary Gabriel Costello

13. Male Breast Cancer in the Public Imagination
Piper Sledge

14. The Labor of Consumption -or- What Does It Take to Make Men Beautiful?
Kristen Barber

15. Feeding and Fasting Bodies
Jaita Talukdar

16. Contrasting Scientific Discourses of Skin Lightening in Domestic and Global Contexts
Celeste Vaughan Curington and Miliann Kang

17. Unruly Bodies: Figurative Violence and The State’s Responses to The Black Panther Party
Randolph Hohle

18. Race, Phenotype, and Nationality in Brazil and the United States
Tiffany D. Joseph

19. The Aesthetic Labor of Ethnographers
Kjerstin Gruys and David J. Hutson

20. Bodies That Don’t Matter, But Labor That Does: The Low Wage Male Migrant in Singapore and Dubai
Laavanya Kathiravelu

21. Embodied Spatial Practices and the Power to Care
Elise Paradis, Warren Liew, and Myles Leslie

22. Contesting New Markets for Bodily Knowledge: When and How Experts Draw the Line
Rene Almeling

23. Managing Risky Bodies: From Pregnancy to Vaccination
Jennifer A. Reich

24. The Artificial Pancreas in Cyborg Bodies
Anthony Ryan Hatch, Julia T. Gordon, and Sonya R. Sternlieb

25. Contesting Lyme Disease
Sonny Nordmarken

26. “Laying Hands” and Learning to Touch and Grab in the Police Academy
Brian Lande

27. The Place of the Body in Resistance to Intimate Partner Violence: What Do We Know?
Valli Rajah and Meg Osborn

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-oxford-handbook-of-the-sociology-of-body-and-embodiment-9780190842475?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

SOCIAL WELFARE POLICY

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF THE SOCIOLOGY OF BODY AND EMBODIMENT

Redazione

ARMED GUESTS

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF GENDER, WAR, AND THE WESTERN WORLD SINCE 1600

Redazione

THE SAINTS OF SANTA ANA

Redazione

HOW CHILDREN INVENTED HUMANITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More