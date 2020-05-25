(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020
The Oxford Handbook of Negation
Edited by Viviane Déprez and M.Teresa Espinal
Oxford Handbooks
Author Information
Viviane Déprez is Professor of Linguistics at Rutgers University and Senior Researcher at the CNRS Institute for Cognitive Science Marc Jeannerod in Lyon. Her major fields of research are in comparative and experimental Romance linguistics, French and Creole linguistics, second language acquisition of French, and cognitive sciences. She is the co-editor, with Fabiola Henri, of Negation and Negative Concord: The View from Creoles (Benjamins, 2018) and, with Richard Larson and Hiroko Yamakido, of The Evolution of Language: The Biolinguistics Perspective (CUP, 2010).
M.Teresa Espinal is Professor of Linguistics at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, where she is a member of the Center for Theoretical Linguistics. Her main research interests are the theory of language, the syntax-semantics interface, and their relationship with a general theory of cognition. Her work has been published in multiple journals including Language, Journal of Linguistics, Natural Language and Linguistic Theory, Journal of Pragmatics, The Linguistic Review, Linguistics, Lingua, International Journal of Lexicography, Probus, Frontiers in Psychology, Glossa, Annual Review of Linguistics, and Studia Linguistica. She is the editor of Semántica (Akal, 2014).
Contributors:
Katrin Amunts, Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf and Research Center Jülich
Jennifer Austin, Rutgers University
Johan van der Auwera, University of Antwerp
David Beaver, University of Texas at Austin
Frances Blanchette, Penn State University
Manuel Bohn, Stanford University and University of Leipzig
Anne Breitbarth, Ghent University
Josep Call, University of St Andrews
Ken Ramshøj Christensen, Aarhus University
Karen De Clercq, Ghent University
Manuel de Vega, Universidad de La Laguna
Denis Delfitto, University of Verona
Kristin Denlinger, University of Texas at Austin
Viviane Déprez, Rutgers University
Isabelle Deschamps, Speech and Hearing Neuroscience Laboratory, Quebec City
Carolin Dudschig, University of Tübingen
Veena D. Dwivedi, Brock University
M.Teresa Espinal, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Anamaria Fălăuş, Laboratoire de Linguistique de Nantes
Nicholas Fleisher, University of Wisconsin
Naomi Francis, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Martín Fuchs, Yale University
Anastasia Giannakidou, University of Chicago
Chiara Gianollo, University of Bologna
Yosef Grodzinsky, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Laurence R. Horn, Yale University
Jean-Rémi Hochmann, CNRS – Institut des Sciences Cognitives Marc Jeannerod
Sabine Iatridou, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Virginia Jaichenco, University of Buenos Aires
Shrikant Joshi, University of Pune
Barbara Kaup, University of Tübingen
Olga Krasnoukhova, University of Antwerp
Pierre Larrivée, Université de Caen
Yonatan Loewenstein, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ana Maria Martins, University of Lisbon
Clemens Mayr, University of Göttingen
Jacques Moeschler, University of Geneva
Hanna Muller, University of Maryland
Liuba Papeo, CNRS and University Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Elizabeth Pearce, University of Melbourne
Colin Phillips, University of Maryland
Peter Pieperhoff, Research Center Jülich
Cecilia Poletto, University of Padua and University of Frankfurt-am-Main
Pilar Prieto, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona
Josep Quer, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona
David Ripley, Monash University
Maribel Romero, University of Konstanz
María Elina Sánchez, University of Buenos Aires
Liliana Sánchez, Rutgers University
Barry Schein, University of Southern California
Henriëtte de Swart, Utrecht University
Rosalind Thornton, Macquarie University
Christina Tortora, City University of New York
Lucia M. Tovena, University of Paris VII
Susagna Tubau, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Christoph J. Völter, University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna
Phillip Wallage, Northumbria University
Andrew Weir, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim
Hedde Zeijlstra, University of Göttingen
