The Oxford Handbook of Negation

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020

Viviane Déprez is Professor of Linguistics at Rutgers University and Senior Researcher at the CNRS Institute for Cognitive Science Marc Jeannerod in Lyon. Her major fields of research are in comparative and experimental Romance linguistics, French and Creole linguistics, second language acquisition of French, and cognitive sciences. She is the co-editor, with Fabiola Henri, of Negation and Negative Concord: The View from Creoles (Benjamins, 2018) and, with Richard Larson and Hiroko Yamakido, of The Evolution of Language: The Biolinguistics Perspective (CUP, 2010).

M.Teresa Espinal is Professor of Linguistics at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, where she is a member of the Center for Theoretical Linguistics. Her main research interests are the theory of language, the syntax-semantics interface, and their relationship with a general theory of cognition. Her work has been published in multiple journals including Language, Journal of Linguistics, Natural Language and Linguistic Theory, Journal of Pragmatics, The Linguistic Review, Linguistics, Lingua, International Journal of Lexicography, Probus, Frontiers in Psychology, Glossa, Annual Review of Linguistics, and Studia Linguistica. She is the editor of Semántica (Akal, 2014).