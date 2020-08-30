THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF LATER MEDIEVAL ARCHAEOLOGY IN BRITAIN

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 30 agosto 2020
Part 1: Writing Later Medieval Archaeology
1. Overview: People and Projects, Christopher Gerrard
2. Methods In Medieval Archaeology, Michael Fradley
3. Embracing New Perspectives, C. P. Graves and Christopher Gerrard
4. The Written Evidence for the Later Middle Ages, Simon A. Draper
Part 2: The Medieval Countryside
5. Overview: Geographies of Medieval Britain, Grenville Astill
6. Field Systems and the Arable Fields, Ronan O’Donnell
7. The Animal in Late Medieval Britain, Louisa Gidney
8. The Archaeobotany of Late Medieval Plant Remains: The Resource and the Research, Lisa Moffett
9. Medieval Fishing and Fish Trade, James H. Barrett
10. The Medieval Wild, Aleks Pluskowski
11. Coping with Disaster, Peter J. Brown
Part 3: Rural Settlement and Buildings
12. Overview: The Form and Pattern of Medieval Settlement, Stephen Rippon, Piers Dixon and Bob Silvester
13. Rural Living 1100-1540, Christopher Dyer
14. Perceptions of Medieval Settlement, Mark Gardiner and Susan Kilby
15. Peasant Buildings, Richard Suggett
16. The Medieval Manor House and the Moated Site, Jill Campbell
17. Agricultural Buildings, Niall Brady
Part 4: Living in Towns and Ports
18. Overview: Living in Medieval Towns, Keith D. Lilley
19. Urban Housing, John Schofield
20. Medieval Shops, Abby Antrobus
21. Town and Countryside, Christopher Dyer
22. Urban infrastructure, Gareth Dean
Part 5: Power and Display
23. Overview: Castles and Elite Landscapes, Oliver Creighton
24. Medieval Palaces and Royal Houses, Tom Beaumont James
25. Royal and Aristocratic Landscapes of Pleasure, Stephen Mileson
26. Medieval Battlefield Archaeology, Glenn Foard
27. Symbols of Power, David A. Hinton
Part 6: Crafts, Industry, and Objects
28. Overview: Medieval Industry and Commerce, Maureen Mellor
29. Quarrying and Extractive Industries, David Parsons
30. The Medieval Workshop, David A. Hinton
31. Water and Wind Power, Colin Rynne
32. Old Money, New Methods: Coins and Later Medieval Archaeology, Richard Kelleher
33. Play And Playfulness In Late Medieval Britain: Theory, Concept, Practice, M. A. Hall
Part 7: The Archaeology of Religion and Belief
34. Overview: Church and Landscape C. 1100-1550, Richard Morris
35. The Medieval Monastery and its Landscape, James Bond
36. The Cathedral, Richard Fawcett
37. The Medieval Parish Church: Architecture, Furnishings, and Fittings, Richard Fawcett
38. Approaching Medieval Sacrality, M. A. Hall
39. Medieval Graffiti Inscriptions, Matthew Champion
40. An Archaeology of Pilgrimage, Peter Yeoman
41. The Devotional Image in Late Medieval England, Kate Giles and Aleksandra Mcclain
Part 8: An Archaeology of the Senses
42. Overview: The Medieval Senses, Emma J. Wells
43. Cooking, Dining, and Drinking, Hugh Willmott
44. Sound and Landscape, Stephen Mileson
45. London Smellwalk Around 1450: Smelling Medieval Cities, Holly Dugan
46. Medieval Colour, Michael Huxtable and Ronan O’donnell
Part 9: Growing Up and Growing Old
47. Overview: Archaeology and the Life-Course, Rebecca Gowland and Bennjamin Penny-Mason
48. Birth and Childhood, Sally Crawford
49. Dressing the Body, Eleanor R. Standley
50. Gender and Space in the Later Middle Ages, Amanda Richardson
51. Health and Well-Being: The Contribution of the Study Of Human Remains To Understanding the Late Medieval Period In Britain, Charlotte Roberts, Jelena Bekvalac, and Rebecca Redfern
52. Medieval Medicine, Public Health, and the Medieval Hospital, Martin Huggon
53. Later Medieval Death and Burial, Christopher Daniell
54. The Medieval Afterlife, Simon Roffey
Part 10: A Wider Context: Trade and Exchange, Europe, and Beyond
55. Overview: Trade and Other Contacts in Late Medieval Britain, Alejandra Gutiérrez
56. Looking West: Ireland in the Middle Ages, Terry B. Barry
57. Looking South-West: France in the Middle Ages,, Claire Hanusse
58. Looking North-East: Southern Scandinavia in the Middle Ages, Else Roesdahl
59. Looking South: Spain and Portugal in the Middle Ages, Christopher Gerrard and José Avelino Gutiérrez-González
60. A Last Word: The Study of Later Medieval Archaeology, Christopher Gerrard
