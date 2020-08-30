THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF LATER MEDIEVAL ARCHAEOLOGY IN BRITAIN

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 30 agosto 2020

Part 1: Writing Later Medieval Archaeology

1. Overview: People and Projects, Christopher Gerrard

2. Methods In Medieval Archaeology, Michael Fradley

3. Embracing New Perspectives, C. P. Graves and Christopher Gerrard

4. The Written Evidence for the Later Middle Ages, Simon A. Draper

Part 2: The Medieval Countryside

5. Overview: Geographies of Medieval Britain, Grenville Astill

6. Field Systems and the Arable Fields, Ronan O’Donnell

7. The Animal in Late Medieval Britain, Louisa Gidney

8. The Archaeobotany of Late Medieval Plant Remains: The Resource and the Research, Lisa Moffett

9. Medieval Fishing and Fish Trade, James H. Barrett

10. The Medieval Wild, Aleks Pluskowski

11. Coping with Disaster, Peter J. Brown

Part 3: Rural Settlement and Buildings

12. Overview: The Form and Pattern of Medieval Settlement, Stephen Rippon, Piers Dixon and Bob Silvester

13. Rural Living 1100-1540, Christopher Dyer

14. Perceptions of Medieval Settlement, Mark Gardiner and Susan Kilby

15. Peasant Buildings, Richard Suggett

16. The Medieval Manor House and the Moated Site, Jill Campbell

17. Agricultural Buildings, Niall Brady

Part 4: Living in Towns and Ports

18. Overview: Living in Medieval Towns, Keith D. Lilley

19. Urban Housing, John Schofield

20. Medieval Shops, Abby Antrobus

21. Town and Countryside, Christopher Dyer

22. Urban infrastructure, Gareth Dean

Part 5: Power and Display

23. Overview: Castles and Elite Landscapes, Oliver Creighton

24. Medieval Palaces and Royal Houses, Tom Beaumont James

25. Royal and Aristocratic Landscapes of Pleasure, Stephen Mileson

26. Medieval Battlefield Archaeology, Glenn Foard

27. Symbols of Power, David A. Hinton

Part 6: Crafts, Industry, and Objects

28. Overview: Medieval Industry and Commerce, Maureen Mellor

29. Quarrying and Extractive Industries, David Parsons

30. The Medieval Workshop, David A. Hinton

31. Water and Wind Power, Colin Rynne

32. Old Money, New Methods: Coins and Later Medieval Archaeology, Richard Kelleher

33. Play And Playfulness In Late Medieval Britain: Theory, Concept, Practice, M. A. Hall

Part 7: The Archaeology of Religion and Belief

34. Overview: Church and Landscape C. 1100-1550, Richard Morris

35. The Medieval Monastery and its Landscape, James Bond

36. The Cathedral, Richard Fawcett

37. The Medieval Parish Church: Architecture, Furnishings, and Fittings, Richard Fawcett

38. Approaching Medieval Sacrality, M. A. Hall

39. Medieval Graffiti Inscriptions, Matthew Champion

40. An Archaeology of Pilgrimage, Peter Yeoman

41. The Devotional Image in Late Medieval England, Kate Giles and Aleksandra Mcclain

Part 8: An Archaeology of the Senses

42. Overview: The Medieval Senses, Emma J. Wells

43. Cooking, Dining, and Drinking, Hugh Willmott

44. Sound and Landscape, Stephen Mileson

45. London Smellwalk Around 1450: Smelling Medieval Cities, Holly Dugan

46. Medieval Colour, Michael Huxtable and Ronan O’donnell

Part 9: Growing Up and Growing Old

47. Overview: Archaeology and the Life-Course, Rebecca Gowland and Bennjamin Penny-Mason

48. Birth and Childhood, Sally Crawford

49. Dressing the Body, Eleanor R. Standley

50. Gender and Space in the Later Middle Ages, Amanda Richardson

51. Health and Well-Being: The Contribution of the Study Of Human Remains To Understanding the Late Medieval Period In Britain, Charlotte Roberts, Jelena Bekvalac, and Rebecca Redfern

52. Medieval Medicine, Public Health, and the Medieval Hospital, Martin Huggon

53. Later Medieval Death and Burial, Christopher Daniell

54. The Medieval Afterlife, Simon Roffey

Part 10: A Wider Context: Trade and Exchange, Europe, and Beyond

55. Overview: Trade and Other Contacts in Late Medieval Britain, Alejandra Gutiérrez

56. Looking West: Ireland in the Middle Ages, Terry B. Barry

57. Looking South-West: France in the Middle Ages,, Claire Hanusse

58. Looking North-East: Southern Scandinavia in the Middle Ages, Else Roesdahl

59. Looking South: Spain and Portugal in the Middle Ages, Christopher Gerrard and José Avelino Gutiérrez-González

60. A Last Word: The Study of Later Medieval Archaeology, Christopher Gerrard

