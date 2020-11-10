The Oxford Handbook of International Arbitration

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 10 novembre 2020

Thomas Schultz is Professor of Law at King’s College London, Professor of International Arbitration at the University of Geneva, Visiting Professor of International Law at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, and Co-Director of the Geneva Center for International Dispute Settlement. He is the author of Transnational Legality: Stateless Law and International Arbitration (Oxford University Press 2014), Information Technology and Arbitration: A Practitioner’s Guide (Kluwer 2006), Réguler le commerce électronique par la résolution des litiges en ligne (Bruylant 2005) and Online Dispute Resolution (Kluwer 2004, with Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler), and the Editor-in-Chief and founder of the Journal of International Dispute Settlement (Oxford University Press).

Federico Ortino is Reader in International Economic Law at King’s College London and a Consultant to Clifford Chance, specialising in international trade and investment law. He is a member of the ILA Committee on The Rule of Law and International Investment Law; member of the Executive Council (and former co-treasurer) of the Society of International Economic Law; member of the E15 Task Force on Investment Policy; consultative member of the Investment Treaty Forum; editorial board member of the Journal of International Economic Law; Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy, Journal of International Dispute Settlement and the Journal of World Investment and Trade and one of the General Editors of Hart Publishing Studies in International Trade and Investment Law. He is the author of Basic Legal Instruments for the Liberalisation of Trade: A Comparative Analysis of EC and WTO Law (Hart 2004) and co-editor of The Oxford Handbook of International Investment Law (OUP 2008).