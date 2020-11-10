(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 10 novembre 2020
The Oxford Handbook of International Arbitration
Edited by Thomas Schultz and Federico Ortino
Oxford Handbooks
Author Information
Thomas Schultz is Professor of Law at King’s College London, Professor of International Arbitration at the University of Geneva, Visiting Professor of International Law at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, and Co-Director of the Geneva Center for International Dispute Settlement. He is the author of Transnational Legality: Stateless Law and International Arbitration (Oxford University Press 2014), Information Technology and Arbitration: A Practitioner’s Guide (Kluwer 2006), Réguler le commerce électronique par la résolution des litiges en ligne (Bruylant 2005) and Online Dispute Resolution (Kluwer 2004, with Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler), and the Editor-in-Chief and founder of the Journal of International Dispute Settlement (Oxford University Press).
Federico Ortino is Reader in International Economic Law at King’s College London and a Consultant to Clifford Chance, specialising in international trade and investment law. He is a member of the ILA Committee on The Rule of Law and International Investment Law; member of the Executive Council (and former co-treasurer) of the Society of International Economic Law; member of the E15 Task Force on Investment Policy; consultative member of the Investment Treaty Forum; editorial board member of the Journal of International Economic Law; Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy, Journal of International Dispute Settlement and the Journal of World Investment and Trade and one of the General Editors of Hart Publishing Studies in International Trade and Investment Law. He is the author of Basic Legal Instruments for the Liberalisation of Trade: A Comparative Analysis of EC and WTO Law (Hart 2004) and co-editor of The Oxford Handbook of International Investment Law (OUP 2008).
Contributors:
Frédéric Bachand, Judge, Superior Court of Quebec
Nathalie Bernasconi, Head of Economic Law & Policy programme, International Institute for Sustainable Development
Andrea K Bjorklund, Full Professor and L. Yves Fortier Chair, McGill University Faculty of Law
Andrea Bianchi, Professor of International Law, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva
Martin Dietrich Brauch, International Law Adviser, International Institute for Sustainable Development
Tomer Broude, Sylvan M. Cohen Chair in Law, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Stavros Brekoulakis, Professor in International Arbitration, Queen Mary University of London
David Caron, Professor of International Law, King’s College London; 20 Essex Street
Tony Cole, Reader in Arbitration and Investment Law, University of Leicester
Elena Cima, Scientific Collaborator, Institute for Environmental Governance and Territorial Development, University of Geneva
Jean d’Aspremont, Chair in Public International Law, University of Manchester; Professor of International Law, Science Po Law School Paris
Yves Dezalay, Emeritus Director of Research, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
Thomas Dietz, Professor of International Relations and Law, University of Münster
Christopher R. Drahozal, John M. Rounds Professor of Law, University of Kansas
Cédric Dupont, Professor of International Relations, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva
Bryant G. Garth, Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine
Emmanuel Gaillard, Professor Emeritus, Science Po, Paris; Visiting Professor of Law, Yale Law School; Shearman & Sterling
Fabien Gélinas, Sir William C. Macdonald Chair in Law, McGill University
Myriam Gicquello, PhD student, King’s College London
Florian Grisel, Reader in Transnational Law, King’s College London; Research Fellow, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
Moshe Hirsch, Maria Von Hofmannsthal Chair in International Law, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Alexis Keller, Professor of Legal and Political History, University of Geneva; Visiting Professor, Science Po Paris
Ursula Kriebaum, Professor of International Law, University of Vienna
Howard Mann, International Institute for Sustainable Development
Jason Mitchenson, Level Twenty Seven Chambers
Makane Moïse Mbengue, Professor of International Law, University of Geneva
Ralf Michaels, Director, Max Planck Institute for Comparative and International Private Law
Alex Mills, Professor of Public and Private International Law, University College London
Loukas Mistelis, Clive M Schmitthoff Professor of Transnational Commercial Law and Arbitration, Queen Mary University of London
Jacqueline Nolan-Haley, Professor of Law, Fordham University
Federico Ortino, Reader in International Economic Law, King’s College London
Pietro Ortolani, Assistant Professor in Private Law, Radboud University
François Ost, Emeritus Professor, Saint-Louis University Brussels
Tibisay Morgandi, Lecturer in International Energy and Natural Resources Law, Queen Mary University of London
William Park, Professor of Law, Boston University
Jan Paulsson, Michael Klein Distinguished Scholar Chair, University of Miami School of Law; Three Crowns
Lauge N. Skovgaard Poulsen, Associate Professor in International Political Economy, University College London
Deepak Raju, Sidley Austin LLP
Niccolò Ridi, Lecturer in Law ,University of Liverpool
Hélène Ruiz Fabri, Director, Max Planck Institute Luxembourg for International, European and Regulatory Procedural Law
David Schneiderman, Professor of Law and Political Science, University of Toronto
Thomas Schultz, Professor of Law, King’s College London; Professor of International Arbitration, University of Geneva; Visiting Professor of International Law, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva
Esme Shirlow, Lecturer in Law, Australian National University
Taylor St John, Lecturer in International Relations, University of St Andrews
Edoardo Stoppioni, Senior Research Fellow
Anne Van Aaken, Alexander von Humboldt Professor, Chair for Law and Economics, Legal Theory, Public International Law and European Law, University of Hamburg
V.V. Veeder, Essex Court Chambers; Visiting Professor of International Arbitration, King’s College London
Horatia Muir Watt, Professor of Private International Law, Science Po Law School Paris
Jason Webb Yackee, Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin
Anil Yilmaz Vastardis,Lecturer in Law, University of Essex
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-oxford-handbook-of-international-arbitration-9780198796190?cc=us&lang=en