THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF GENDER, WAR, AND THE WESTERN WORLD SINCE 1600

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 13 novembre 2020

Preface
List of Contributors

Introduction: Gender and the History of War — The Development of the Research
Karen Hagemann

PART I: FROM THE THIRTY YEARS WAR AND COLONIAL CONQUEST TO THE WARS OF REVOLUTION AND INDEPENDENCE

1. War and Gender: From the Thirty Years War and Colonial Conquest to the Wars of Revolution and Independence- An Overview
Stefan Dudink and Karen Hagemann

2. Wars, States and Gender in Early Modern European Warfare, 1600s-1780s
Peter H. Wilson

3. War, Culture and Gender in Colonial and Revolutionary North America
Serena Zabin

4. War, Gender and Society in Late Colonial and Revolutionary Spanish America
Catherine Davies

5. Gender, Slavery, War and Violence in and beyond the Age of Revolution
Elizabeth Colwill

6. Society, Mass Warfare and Gender in Europe during and after the Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars
Alan Forrest

7. History and Memory of Army Women and Female Soldiers, 1770s-1870s
Thomas Cardoza and Karen Hagemann

8. Citizenship, Mass Mobilization and Masculinity in a Transatlantic Perspective, 1770s-1870s
Stefan Dudink

PART II: WARS OF NATIONS AND EMPIRES

9. War and Gender: Nineteenth-Century Wars of Nations and Empires-An Overview
Stefan Dudink, Karen Hagemann and Mischa Honeck

10. Mobilization for War: Gendered Military Cultures in Nineteenth-Century Western Societies
Robert A. Nye

11. Gender and the Wars of Nation-Building and Nation-Keeping in the Americas, 1830s-1870s
Amy S. Greenberg

12. Imperial Conquest, Violent Encounters and Changing Gender Relations in Colonial Warfare, 1830s-1910s
Angela Woollacott

13. The “White Man” Race and Imperial War during the Long Nineteenth Century
Marilyn Lake

14. Changing Modes of Warfare and the Gendering of Military Medical Care, 1850s-1920s
Jean H. Quataert

PART III: THE AGE OF THE WORLD WARS

15. War and Gender: The Age of the World Wars and Its Aftermath-An Overview
Karen Hagemann and Sonya O. Rose

16. Mobilization for War: Gender, Culture and Music in the Age of World Wars
Annegret Fauser

17. “Total Warfare,” Gender and the Home/Front in Europe during the First and Second World Wars
Susan R. Grayzel

18. Citizenship and Gender on the American and Canadian Homefronts during the First and Second World Wars
Kimberly Jensen

19. History and Memory of Female Military Service in the Age of World Wars
Karen Hagemann

20. Western States, Military Masculinity and Combat in the Age of World Wars
Thomas Kühne

21. Colonial Soldiers, Race and Military Masculinity during and beyond World War I and II
Richard Smith

22. Sexuality, Sexual Violence and the Military in the Age of the World Wars
Regina Mühlhäuser

23. Gender, Peace and the New Politics of Humanitarianism in the First Half of the Twentieth Century
Glenda Sluga

24. Gender, Demobilization and the Reordering of Society after the First and Second World Wars
Karen Hagemann

25. Gendering the Memories of War and Holocaust in Europe and the United States
Frank Biess

PART IV: FROM THE GLOBALCOLD WAR TO THE CONFLICTS OF THE POST-COLD WAR ERA

26. War and Gender: From the Global Cold War to the Conflicts of the Post-Cold War Era-An Overview
Karen Hagemann and Sonya O. Rose

27. Gender, the Wars of Decolonization and the Decline of Empires after 1945
Raphaëlle Branche

28. Post-1945 Western Militaries, Female Soldiers and Gay and Lesbian Rights
Karen Hagemann and D’Ann Campbell

29. Conceptualizing Sexual Violence in Post-Cold War Global Conflicts
Dubravka Zarkov

30. The United Nations, Gendered Human Rights and Peacekeeping since 1945
Sandra Whitworth

31. Gender, Wars of Globalization and Humanitarian Interventions since the End of the Cold War
Kristen P. Williams

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-oxford-handbook-of-gender-war-and-the-western-world-since-1600-9780199948710?cc=us&lang=en

