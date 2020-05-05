THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF DIALECTICAL BEHAVIOUR THERAPY

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 05 maggio 2020
Seth R. Axelrod, Ph.D., School of Medicine, Yale University, USA
Helen Best, Treatment Implementation Collaborative, LLC, USA
Kelly Bhatnagar, The Emily Program, Department of Psychological Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, USA
Martin Bohus, Central Institute of Mental Health, Medical Faculty Mannheim, Heidelberg University; Germany
Lauren Bonavitacola, Cognitive & Behavioral Consultants of Westchester & Manhattan, USA
Tali Boritz, Psychologist, Borderline Personality Disorder Clinic, Clinical Research Program Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Canada
Yevgeny Botanov, Department of Psychology, Millersville University, USA
Julie F. Brown, School of Social Work, Simmons College, USA
Alexander L. Chapman, Clinical Science Department of Psychology, Simon Fraser University, USA
Carla D. Chugani, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, USA
Katherine Anne Comtois, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington, USA
Colleen M. Cowperthwait, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University Medical Center, USA
Sheila E. Crowell, Department of Psychology, University of Utah, USA
Elizabeth T. Dexter-Mazza, Mazza Consulting and Psychological Services, USA
Linda Dimeff, Portland DBT Institute, Inc., USA; Evidence-Based Practice Institute, LLC, USA
Anthony P. DuBose, Linehan Institute/Behavioral Tech, LLC, USA
Christine Dunkley, Department of Psychology, Bangor University, UK and British Isles DBT Training, UK
Caitlin M. Fang, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University Medical Center, USA
Janet D Feigenbaum, Research Department Clinical, Educational and Health Psychology, University College London, UK
Daniel M. Flynn, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Health Service Executive, Ireland
Emily Fox, St Andrew’s Healthcare, Northampton, UK
Alan E. Fruzzetti, McLean Hospital and Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, USA
Amy Gaglia, British Isles DBT Training Team. Wrexham, UK
Jeremy Grove, Dept. of Psychology, University of Utah, USA
Melanie S. Harned, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, USA
Heidi L Heard, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, US and British Isles DBT Training, UK
Dr. André Ivanoff, Columbia University, USA & Linehan Institute/Behavioral Tech, LLC
Mary Joyce, National Suicide Research Foundation, Ireland
Roy Krawitz, Department of Psychological Medicine, Auckland University, New Zealand
Sara J. Landes, Department of Psychiatry, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, USA; South Central Mental Illness Recovery, Education, Clinical Center (MIRECC), Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, USA
Colleen M Lang, Behavioral Wellness of NYC, USA and St. John’s University, USA
Marsha M. Linehan, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, USA
Anita Lungu, Lyra Health, USA
Jim Lyng, School of Psychology, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland
Shari Manning, PhD, Treatment Implementation Collaborative, LLC, USA
Phillip L. Marotta, School of Social Work, Columbia University, USA
Caitlin Martin-Wagar, The Emily Program, Department of Psychology, University of Akron, USA
James J. Mazza, College of Education, University of Washington, USA
Shelley F. McMain, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health/University of Toronto, Canada
Lars Mehlum, National Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, Institute of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo
Erin M. Miga, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, USA
Alec L Miller, Cognitive & Behavioral Consultants of Westchester & Manhattan, USA
Maria V. Navarro-Haro, Hospital General de Cataluyna, Spain
Andrada D. Neacsiu, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University Medical Center, USA
Inga Niedtfeld, Department of Psychosomatic Medicine, Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim, Medical Faculty Mannheim / Heidelberg University, Germany
Francheska Perepletchikova, Department of Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Division, Weill Cornell Medicine, NY, USA
Priebe, Kathleen, Institute of Psychiatric and Psychosomatic Psychotherapy; Central Institute of Mental Health, Mannheim, Heidelberg University, Germany
Jill H Rathus, Department of Psychology, Long Island University, USA
Sarah K. Reynolds, Private Practice, New York, NY, USA
Shireen L. Rizvi, Rutgers University, USA
Kristen M. Roman, CBT/DBT Associates, New York, NY, USA
Allison K. Ruork, M.A., Department of Psychology, University of Nevada, USA
Joan C Russo, DBT-Linehan Board of Certification, USA
Jennifer Sayrs, Evidence Based Treatment Centers of Seattle, USA
Henry Schmidt III, President, Behavioral Affiliates, Inc., USA
Sara C. Schmidt, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, USA
Maggie Stanton, Department of Psychology, Bangor University, Bangor and British Isles DBT Training, UK
Michaela A. Swales, School of Psychology, Bangor University, UK
Amanda A. Uliaszek, Departments of Psychology and Psychological Clinical Science, University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada
Carla J. Walton, Hunter New England Mental Health Service, Australia
Chelsey R Wilks, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, USA
Gregory E. Williams, Department of Psychological Clinical Science, University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada
Lucene Wisniewski, LLC, Department of Psychological Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, USA
Randy Wolbert, Behavioral Tech LLC, USA
Kristin P. Wyatt, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University Medical Center, USA
Richard J. Zeifman, Ryerson University, Canada
