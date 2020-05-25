THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF DEAF STUDIES IN LEARNING AND COGNITION

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020

Contents

Preface

Deaf Studies in Learning and Cognition: A Coming-of-Age Story

Marc Marschark and Harry Knoors

Part One: Language, Learning, and Cognition

1. Foundations of Language Development in Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Infants: Cognitive and Social Processes

Dani Levine, Daniela Avelar, Roberta Michnick Golinkoff, Derek Houston, and Kathy Hirsh-Pasek

2. Developmental, Cognitive, and Neurocognitive Perspectives on Language Development in Children Who Use Cochlear Implants

Pasquale Rinaldi, Francesco Pavani, and Maria Cristina Caselli

3. Investigating Early Preimplant Predictors of Language and Cognitive Development in Children With Cochlear Implants

Mary K. Fagan, Laurie S. Eisenberg, and Karen C. Johnson

4. The Effect of Communication Mode on Learning Outcomes for Children With Severe-Profound Hearing Loss

Julia Sarant and Ann Geers

Part Two: Cognition and Language: Foundations and Outcomes

5. It Is More Than Language: The Role of Cognition in the Pragmatic Skills of Children Who Are Deaf or Hard-of-hearing

Dianne Toe, Louise Paatsch, and Amy Szarkowski

6. Dissociating the Impact of Auditory Access and Language Access in Deaf Children’s Cognitive Development

Matthew Hall

7. How Early Auditory Experience Affects Children’s Ability to Learn Spoken Words

Derek Houston, Chi-Hsin Chen, Claire Monroy, and Irina Castellanos

8. Triggering, Configuration, and Engagement: Spoken Word Learning Processes in Young Children With Hearing Loss

Emily Lund

9. Bilingual Cognitive Advantages in Multilingual and Multimodal Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Children and Adults

Kathryn Crowe and Linda Cupples

10. I Should Do as I Say, Not as I Do: Self-regulation and Psychosocial Outcomes in Deaf Children With Cochlear Implants

Irina Castellanos, David B. Pisoni, and William G. Kronenberger

Part Three: Learning and Cognition in Development

11. Verbal Learning and Memory Processes After Cochlear Implantation

David B. Pisoni, William G. Kronenberger, Michael S. Harris, and Aaron C. Moberly

12. Cognitive Development: The Impact of Pediatric Cochlear Implantation

Lindsey Edwards and Peter Isquith

13. Theory of Mind and Conversation in Deaf and Hearing Children

Candida C. Peterson

14. Theory of Mind: Implications for Cognition and Learning in Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Learners

Stacey Tucci and Susan Easterbrooks

15. Why Are Children With Cochlear Implants at Risk for Executive Functioning Delays: Language Only or Something More?

William G. Kronenberger and David B. Pisoni

16. Executive Functions and Access to Language: The Importance of Intersubjectivity

Gary Morgan and Matt Dye

17. Working Memory for Signs and Gestures

Mary Rudner and Jerker Rönnberg

Part Four: Cognition and Literacy

18. Executive Function, Memory, and Literacy in Deaf Learners: Reading and Writing Involve More Than Just Words and Grammar

Donna Morere

19. The Influence of Explicit and Implicit Memory Processes on the Spoken-Written Language Learning of Children With Cochlear Implants

Barbara Arfé and Ambra Fastelli

20. Changing Perspectives for the 21st Century: Digital Literacy and Computational Thinking for Deaf/Hard-of-hearing Learners

Karen L. Kritzer and Chad Smith

21. The Neurobiology of Reading Differs for Deaf and Hearing Adults

Karen Emmorey

Part Five: Learning and Cognition in the Real World

22. Framing Educational Needs of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Infants and Toddlers Using the Developmental Systems Approach

Manfred Hintermair

23. Making “Normal” Count: Mediating for Early Mathematics Learning in Young Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Children

Karen L. Kritzer

24. Tickets for the Inclusive Museum: Accessible Opportunities for Nonformal Learning by Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Individuals

Magda Nikolaraizi, Charikleia Kanari, and Marc Marschark

25. Technology Makes Things Possible: Improving the Abilities of Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Children with Advanced Technologies

Sigal Eden

26. Accommodating Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children With Cognitive Deficits

Harry Knoors and Marc Marschark

Index

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-oxford-handbook-of-deaf-studies-in-learning-and-cognition-9780190054045?cc=us&lang=en