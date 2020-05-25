THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF DEAF STUDIES IN LEARNING AND COGNITION

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020
Contents
Preface
Deaf Studies in Learning and Cognition: A Coming-of-Age Story
Marc Marschark and Harry Knoors
Part One: Language, Learning, and Cognition
1. Foundations of Language Development in Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Infants: Cognitive and Social Processes
Dani Levine, Daniela Avelar, Roberta Michnick Golinkoff, Derek Houston, and Kathy Hirsh-Pasek
2. Developmental, Cognitive, and Neurocognitive Perspectives on Language Development in Children Who Use Cochlear Implants
Pasquale Rinaldi, Francesco Pavani, and Maria Cristina Caselli
3. Investigating Early Preimplant Predictors of Language and Cognitive Development in Children With Cochlear Implants
Mary K. Fagan, Laurie S. Eisenberg, and Karen C. Johnson
4. The Effect of Communication Mode on Learning Outcomes for Children With Severe-Profound Hearing Loss
Julia Sarant and Ann Geers
Part Two: Cognition and Language: Foundations and Outcomes
5. It Is More Than Language: The Role of Cognition in the Pragmatic Skills of Children Who Are Deaf or Hard-of-hearing
Dianne Toe, Louise Paatsch, and Amy Szarkowski
6. Dissociating the Impact of Auditory Access and Language Access in Deaf Children’s Cognitive Development
Matthew Hall
7. How Early Auditory Experience Affects Children’s Ability to Learn Spoken Words
Derek Houston, Chi-Hsin Chen, Claire Monroy, and Irina Castellanos
8. Triggering, Configuration, and Engagement: Spoken Word Learning Processes in Young Children With Hearing Loss
Emily Lund
9. Bilingual Cognitive Advantages in Multilingual and Multimodal Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Children and Adults
Kathryn Crowe and Linda Cupples
10. I Should Do as I Say, Not as I Do: Self-regulation and Psychosocial Outcomes in Deaf Children With Cochlear Implants
Irina Castellanos, David B. Pisoni, and William G. Kronenberger
Part Three: Learning and Cognition in Development
11. Verbal Learning and Memory Processes After Cochlear Implantation
David B. Pisoni, William G. Kronenberger, Michael S. Harris, and Aaron C. Moberly
12. Cognitive Development: The Impact of Pediatric Cochlear Implantation
Lindsey Edwards and Peter Isquith
13. Theory of Mind and Conversation in Deaf and Hearing Children
Candida C. Peterson
14. Theory of Mind: Implications for Cognition and Learning in Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Learners
Stacey Tucci and Susan Easterbrooks
15. Why Are Children With Cochlear Implants at Risk for Executive Functioning Delays: Language Only or Something More?
William G. Kronenberger and David B. Pisoni
16. Executive Functions and Access to Language: The Importance of Intersubjectivity
Gary Morgan and Matt Dye
17. Working Memory for Signs and Gestures
Mary Rudner and Jerker Rönnberg
Part Four: Cognition and Literacy
18. Executive Function, Memory, and Literacy in Deaf Learners: Reading and Writing Involve More Than Just Words and Grammar
Donna Morere
19. The Influence of Explicit and Implicit Memory Processes on the Spoken-Written Language Learning of Children With Cochlear Implants
Barbara Arfé and Ambra Fastelli
20. Changing Perspectives for the 21st Century: Digital Literacy and Computational Thinking for Deaf/Hard-of-hearing Learners
Karen L. Kritzer and Chad Smith
21. The Neurobiology of Reading Differs for Deaf and Hearing Adults
Karen Emmorey
Part Five: Learning and Cognition in the Real World
22. Framing Educational Needs of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Infants and Toddlers Using the Developmental Systems Approach
Manfred Hintermair
23. Making “Normal” Count: Mediating for Early Mathematics Learning in Young Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Children
Karen L. Kritzer
24. Tickets for the Inclusive Museum: Accessible Opportunities for Nonformal Learning by Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Individuals
Magda Nikolaraizi, Charikleia Kanari, and Marc Marschark
25. Technology Makes Things Possible: Improving the Abilities of Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Children with Advanced Technologies
Sigal Eden
26. Accommodating Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children With Cognitive Deficits
Harry Knoors and Marc Marschark
Index
