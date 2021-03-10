(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 10 marzo 2021 Thursday, April 15, 2021, 1 – 1:45pm
Adventure calls, new encounters await and love conquers all in a nostalgic musical journey and irresistible blend of romance and nonsense.
The Owl and the Pussycat is an enchanting and intimate theatrical experience for families, based on Edward Lear’s beloved childhood poem. Created by a national team of award-winning artists, be swept away in this all-new opera, featuring stunning vocals, theatre, puppetry and a Puffin.
Aboard a giant magical pea green boat moored at Brisbane Powerhouse, meet our pair’s colourful and eccentric new friends, as they are brought to life on deck.
Ahoy! Come set sail with this charming show and landmark music work for children that explores the universal themes of love, adventure, harmony and acceptance. You might even meet a honey-hooked Sea Bear, an itty bitty Kitty and a punky Piggy Wig.
Location: Visy Theatre
Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Free, Performing arts
Age range: Preschool kids, Kids
Cost: Admit – $22, plus transaction fee of $6.90
Age: Suitable for all ages
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes
