(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 10 marzo 2021 Thursday, April 15, 2021, 1 – 1:45pm

Adventure calls, new encounters await and love conquers all in a nostalgic musical journey and irresistible blend of romance and nonsense.

The Owl and the Pussycat is an enchanting and intimate theatrical experience for families, based on Edward Lear’s beloved childhood poem. Created by a national team of award-winning artists, be swept away in this all-new opera, featuring stunning vocals, theatre, puppetry and a Puffin.

Aboard a giant magical pea green boat moored at Brisbane Powerhouse, meet our pair’s colourful and eccentric new friends, as they are brought to life on deck.

Ahoy! Come set sail with this charming show and landmark music work for children that explores the universal themes of love, adventure, harmony and acceptance. You might even meet a honey-hooked Sea Bear, an itty bitty Kitty and a punky Piggy Wig.

Location: Visy Theatre

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Free, Performing arts

Age range: Preschool kids, Kids

Cost: Admit – $22, plus transaction fee of $6.90

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151100564