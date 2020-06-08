lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

INDEPENDENT REVIEW BACKS INTRODUCTION OF HIGHLY PROTECTED MARINE AREAS

CORONAVIRUS, TOKYO CHIEDE AI DIPENDENTI DEI NIGHT CLUB DI SOTTOPORSI REGOLARMENTE AL…

EXPORT, DI MAIO: CON PATTO, IMPORTANTE PIANO DI RILANCIO MADE IN ITALY

MARCHE E ABRUZZO, SALVINI: FELICE DI INCONTRARE ASSOCIAZIONI, IMPRENDITORI E FAMIGLIE PER…

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

Agenparl

THE OUTSIDERS :REFUGEES IN EUROPE SINCE 1492

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 giugno 2020 “The history of Europe as a continent of refugees European history has been permeated with refugees. The Outsiders chronicles every major refugee movement since 1492, when the Catholic rulers of Spain set in motion the first mass flight and expulsion in modern European history. Philipp Ther provides needed perspective on today’s “refugee crisis,” demonstrating how Europe has taken in far greater numbers of refugees in earlier periods of its history, in wartime as well as peacetime. His sweeping narrative crosses the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, taking readers from the Middle East to the shores of America. In this compelling book, Ther examines the major causes of mass flight, from religious intolerance and ethnic cleansing to political persecution and war. He describes the perils and traumas of flight and explains why refugees and asylum seekers have been welcomed in some periods — such as during the Cold War — and why they are rejected in times such as our own. He also examines the afterlives of the refugees in the receiving countries, which almost always benefited from admitting them. Tracing the lengthy routes of the refugees, he reconceptualizes Europe as a unit of geography and historiography. Turning to the history of refugees in the United States, Ther also discusses the anti-refugee politics of the Trump administration, explaining why they are un-American and bad for the country. By setting mass flight against fifteen biographical case studies, and drawing on his subjects’ experiences, itineraries, and personal convictions, Ther puts a human face on a global phenomenon that concerns all of us.” — Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204088739

Post collegati

THE OUTSIDERS :REFUGEES IN EUROPE SINCE 1492

Redazione

HOW TO GO TO WORK :THE HONEST ADVICE NO ONE EVER TELLS YOU AT THE START OF YOUR CAREER

Redazione

BELAJAR UNTUK GIGIH

Redazione

TOO SMALL TOLA

Redazione

TEACH YOURSELF VISUALLY IPHONE 11, 11 PRO, AND 11 PRO MAX

Redazione

KNIT :STEP BY STEP : TECHNIQUES, STITCHES, AND PATTERNS MADE EASY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More