THE OUTER MEMBRANE PROTEIN AMUC_1100 OF AKKERMANSIA MUCINIPHILA PROMOTES INTESTINAL 5-HT BIOSYNTHESIS AND EXTRACELLULAR AVAILABILITY THROUGH TLR2 SIGNALLING

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00115A, Paper
Junchao Wang, Wenjuan Xu, Rongjuan Wang, Rongrong Cheng, Zhengquan Tang, Min Zhang
Akkermansia muciniphila is a probiotic inhabiting host intestinal mucus layers and displays evident easing or therapeutic effects on host enteritis and metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes. The outer…
