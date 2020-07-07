martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: SORTE (CAMBIAMO!), EDITORIALE TRAVAGLIO OFFENDE TUTTA COMUNITà BERGAMO

DL RILANCIO: CALABRIA, GRAZIE A FI PIù CONTRATTI FORMAZIONE SPECIALISTICA MEDICI

​​​​​ELEZIONI: CIAMPI (PD), MA CECCARDI CE L’HA UN’IDEA DI GOVERNO?

DA LAMPEDUSA AL COVID, IL PAPA E LA SFIDA DELLA FRATELLANZA

PRITI PATEL TO TACKLE VIOLENCE AND ABUSE AGAINST SHOPWORKERS

RELAZIONE AL PARLAMENTO DELL’AGENZIA NAZIONALE GIOVANI – VENERDì ALLE 10 DIRETTA WEBTV…

SEMPLIFICAZIONI, DI MAIO: TAGLIANO COSTI BUROCRAZIA, SBLOCCHIAMO CANTIERI E NUOVE OPERE

​​​​​PATTO STABILITà. DE LUCA, DA GENTILONI IPOTESI DA PERSEGUIRE

SEMPLIFICAZIONI, SALVINI: DA CONTE SOLITE CHIACCHIERE

DL SEMPLIFICAZIONI, CONTE: TRAMPOLINO DI LANCIO PER IL PAESE

Agenparl

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE CORONA: NANOPARTICLES INHIBIT THE PROTEASE TASPASE1 IN A SIZE-DEPENDENT MANNER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

When nanoparticles enter a physiological environment, they rapidly adsorb biomolecules, in particular cellular proteins. This biological coating, the so-called nanoparticle protein corona, undoubtedly affects the biological identity and potential cytotoxicity of the nanomaterial. To elucidate a possible impact on the adsorbed biomolecules, we focused on an important group of players in cellular homeostasis, namely proteolytic enzymes. We could demonstrate that amorphous silica nanoparticles are not only able to bind to the oncologically relevant threonine protease Taspase1 as revealed by microscale thermophoresis and fluorescence anisotropy measurements, but moreover inhibit its proteolytic activity in a non-competitive manner. As revealed by temperature-dependent unfolding and CD spectroscopy, binding did not alter the stability of Taspase1 or its secondary structure. Noteworthy, inhibition of protein function seems not a general feature of nanoparticles, as several control enzymes were not affected in their proteolytic activity. Our data suggests that nanoparticles bind Taspase1 as an -dimer in a single layer without conformational change, resulting in noncompetitive inhibition that is either allostery‐like or occludes the active site. Nanoparticle-based inhibition of Taspase1 could be also achieved in cell lysates and in live cells as shown by the use of a protease-specific cellular cleavage biosensor. Collectively, we could demonstrate that nanoparticles could not only bind but also selectively inhibit cellular enzymes, which might explain observed cytotoxicity but might serve as a starting point for the development of nanoparticle-based inhibitors as therapeutics.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/b9Mm1RYv5xw/D0NR01631D

Post collegati

07 LUG 2020 – GIOVANI PROTAGONISTI PER DARE NUOVA VITA AGLI SPAZI PUBBLICI DI FIRENZE

Redazione

WIR WOLLEN DIE AUFWERTUNG SOZIALER BERUFE WEITER VORANTREIBEN

Redazione

BARRIERA è CASA MIA – UN'ESTATE AL CINEMA 2020

Redazione

PERE ROCA-CUSACHS JOINS THE EUROPEAN ELITE CLUB IN BIOLOGY

Redazione

ZN2+ STABILIZED PD CLUSTERS WITH ENHANCED COVALENT METAL–SUPPORT INTERACTION VIA THE FORMATION OF PD–ZN BONDS TO PROMOTE CATALYTIC THERMAL STABILITY

Redazione

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE CORONA: NANOPARTICLES INHIBIT THE PROTEASE TASPASE1 IN A SIZE-DEPENDENT MANNER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More