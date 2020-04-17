THE ORIGIN OF FECES: COPROID RELIABLY PREDICTS SOURCES OF ANCIENT POOP

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 17 aprile 2020 (Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History) The archaeological record is littered with feces, a potential goldmine for insights into ancient health and diet, parasite evolution, and the ecology and evolution of the microbiome. The main problem for researchers is determining whose feces is under examination. A recent study published in the journal PeerJ, led by Maxime Borry and Christina Warinner of Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History (MPI-SHH), presents ‘CoproID: a reliable method of inferring sources of paleofeces.’

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/mpif-too041420.php