mar 30 giugno 2020

Composition of the Administrative Council of the European Patent Organisation (as at June 2020) A69 PDF View

ADMINISTRATIVE COUNCIL

Decision of the Administrative Council of 28 May 2020 temporarily suspending the application of Rule 51, paragraph 2, EPC with respect to the additional fee, as referred to in Article 2, paragraph 1, item 5, of the Rules relating to Fees (CA/D 6/20) A70 PDF View

EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE

Information from the EPO

Decision of the President of the European Patent Office dated 13 May 2020 concerning the filing of documents during telephone consultations and during interviews and oral proceedings held by videoconference A71 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 13 May 2020 revising its Notices dated 1 April 2020, concerning oral proceedings and interviews to be held by videoconference, and 14 April 2020, concerning the pilot project for oral proceedings by videoconference before opposition divisions A72 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 26 May 2020 concerning abolition of the option to waive the right to a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC A73 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 27 May 2020 concerning the disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak A74 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 29 May 2020 concerning the temporary suspension of the application of Rule 51(2) of the European Patent Convention with respect to the additional fee for belated payment of a renewal fee for a European patent application (Article 2(1), item 5, of the Rules relating to Fees) A75 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 29 May 2020 concerning implementation of amended Rule 142(2) EPC A76 PDF View

Decision of the President of the European Patent Office dated 4 June 2020 amending Annex A.1 to the Arrangements for deposit accounts (ADA) ‒ Arrangements for the automatic debiting procedure (AAD) and Annex A.2 to the ADA ‒ Information from the EPO concerning the automatic debiting procedure A77 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 4 June 2020 concerning changes to fee payment via the automatic debiting procedure A78 PDF View

Notice from the European Patent Office dated 3 June 2020 concerning the resumption of proceedings following opinion G 3/19 of the Enlarged Board of Appeal A79 PDF View

Decision of the President of the European Patent Office dated 14 June 2020 concerning the entrustment to non-examining staff of certain duties incumbent on the examining or opposition divisions A80 PDF View

Notice of the EPO dated 14 June 2020 concerning new Rule 20.5bis PCT on the correction of erroneous filings in the procedures before the EPO A81 PDF View

Patent Prosecution Highway pilot programme between the European Patent Office and the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia based on PCT and national work products A82 PDF View

Patent Prosecution Highway pilot programme between the European Patent Office and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines based on PCT and national work products A83 PDF View

Representation

List of professional representatives before the EPO A84 PDF View

Fees

Guidance for the payment of fees, expenses and prices A85 PDF View

Warning – beware of approaches and requests for payment from firms purporting to register European patents A86 PDF View

BOARDS OF APPEAL

Decision of the Enlarged Board of Appeal of 16 July 2019 – G 2/19 A87 PDF View

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/law-practice/legal-texts/official-journal/2020/06.html