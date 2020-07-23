giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
Breaking News

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 26 LUGLIO…

PANDEMIA, LE RELIGIOSE INVITANO ALLA PREGHIERA: “ASCOLTIAMO I POVERI CHE SOFFRONO”

CALENDARIO LAVORI ASSEMBLEA – DAL 22/07/2020 AL 30/07/2020

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI UNA DOCENTE UNIVERSITARIA ESPERTA PSICOLOGA E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – MOZIONI NN. 257, 261, 265, 271 E 274…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 319 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 316 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 278 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 317 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 320 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl

THE NOTE FOR THE IOSCO WEEKLY BULLETIN, PLANNED TO BE PUBLISHED ON 24 JULY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW (RUSSIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

By the end of this year a new service is going to be launched in the Russian financial market — the Marketplace. The Marketplace project, initiated by the Bank of Russia at the end of 2017, has become possible as the “Law on Financial Transactions via Financial Platform and the Related Amendments to the Current Legislation” came into force on July 20th, 2020.

‘The development of online services is the main trend in the financial industry. Marketplaces represent the next level of financial services, when a customer can access not just one, but multiple banks through one app. The new regulation changes two things: it builds trusted environment and improves customer journey’, said Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, IOSCO Board Member and Vice-Chairman of IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets Committee.

To learn more on the Marketplace project kindly refer to the official press-release.

0http://www.cbr.ru/content/document/file/109695/press_.pdf’>http://www.cbr.ru/content/document/file/109695/press_.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.cbr.ru/eng/press/event/?id=7945

Post collegati

4 EUROPEAN UNION HUMANITARIAN AIR BRIDGE FLIGHTS, COORDINATED BY PORTUGAL, BRING MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN GUINEA-BISSAU

Redazione

THE NOTE FOR THE IOSCO WEEKLY BULLETIN, PLANNED TO BE PUBLISHED ON 24 JULY 2020

Redazione

LABOUR FORCE SURVEYS (LFS), JUNE 2020

Redazione

ARRIVAL OF A BABY: WHAT BUDGET TO ANTICIPATE?

Redazione

SPEECH: UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL 44: UK’S CLOSING STATEMENT

Redazione

PSR FVG: BANDO “FABBRICATI, MACCHINARI E ATTREZZATURE”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More