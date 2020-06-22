lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
THE NON-EXISTENCE OF THE REAL WORLD

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 22 giugno 2020

Cover

The Non-Existence of the Real World

Jan Westerhoff

Author Information

Jan Westerhoff, University of Oxford

Jan Westerhoff was educated at Cambridge and the School of Oriental and African Studies. He has taught Philosophy at the Universities of Oxford and Durham and is presently Professor of Buddhist Philosophy at the University of Oxford, a Fellow of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, and a Research Associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. His books include Ontological Categories (2005), Nãgãrjuna’s Madhyamaka (2009), The Dispeller of Disputes (2010), Twelve Examples of Illusion (2010) Reality. A Very Short Introduction (2011), and The Golden Age of Indian Buddhist Philosophy (2018), all published by Oxford University Press.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-non-existence-of-the-real-world-9780198847915?cc=us&lang=en

