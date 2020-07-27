(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 27 luglio 2020

The multilateral trading system faces an uncertain future. Tensions persist between the U.S. and China, the U.S.- EU trade relationship is strained, and the World Trade Organization requires new impetus to manage a global recession and counter growing protectionism. Can the world escape further economic downturn by refining existing systems or is more dramatic change necessary?

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosts a conversation with two prominent European and American trade experts, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Robert Zoellick, as they imagine the Next Global Trade System and the rules, institutions, and relationships necessary to reboot the global economy and revitalize the multilateral order.

To submit a question for the event, particpants may use the YouTube chat, email <a or tweet @CarnegieEndow using #AskCarnegie.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/83449/next-global-trade-system_en