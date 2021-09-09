(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/09/2021 12:56 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) new Consulate General project in Matamoros was awarded the International Architecture Award alongside the world’s best new buildings and urban planning projects from over 35 nations. The project showcases OBO’s commitment to innovation in the design of diplomatic campuses overseas.

The Chicago Athenaeum, with The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd., organizes The International Architecture Awards to honor and recognize international projects that exemplify excellence in architecture, project planning, and urbanism from a global point of view.

The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros, designed by Richärd Kennedy Architects and constructed by B.L. Harbert International with Page Architects as the architect of record, was recognized for its superior design leadership and pioneering architectural vision in the Government Building sector.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 168 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

