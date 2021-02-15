The New Party Challenge

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 febbraio 2021

Tim Haughton, Reader (Associate Professor) in European Politics, University of Birmingham,Kevin Deegan-Krause, Associate Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University

Tim Haughton is Reader (Associate Professor) in European Politics at the University of Birmingham. He has a particular interest in electoral and party politics, electoral campaigning, the role of the past in the politics of the present, and the domestic politics of Central and Eastern Europe. He has published widely in a number of leading scholarly journals, written several articles for the Washington Post and was the co-editor of the Journal of Common Market Studies Annual Review of the European Union from 2008-2016.

Kevin Deegan-Krause is Associate Professor of Political Science at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. His research focuses on political parties and democracy in Europe with emphasis on Europe’s newer democracies and its newer parties. He is the author of Elected Affinities: Democracy and Party Competition in Slovakia and the Czech Republic (Stanford University Press 2006), several edited books and numerous articles, and from 2011 to 2017 was co-editor of the European Journal of Political Research Political Data Yearbook.