(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM sab 13 marzo 2021

The EESC is worried about the feasibility of a number of proposals contained in the pact. There are grave concerns that it may even add to the pressure on the already overwhelmed states of first entry, effectively turning them into closed centres for migrants at EU borders

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/news/new-migration-and-asylum-pact-short-solidarity-and-weighing-heavy-states-first-entry-3